July. 1, 2021 (Fort Worth, TX) –The Junior League of Fort Worth, Inc. (JLFW) announced its new President, Elizabeth Knuckley, and Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 league year. The JLFW has nearly 2,000 members who annually contribute over 50,000 volunteer hours to over 50 agencies in the community, including Justin’s Place, Alliance for Children, Inc. and Unbound Fort Worth. Over the last five years, JLFW has raised over $4.2 million through fundraisers such as Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market and “Yell & Sell” Rodeo program sales.

The JLFW theme for the 2021-2022 year is Unstoppable. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Junior League of Fort Worth maintained their commitment to serving the Fort Worth community.

“As the Junior League of Fort Worth begins our 92nd year, we are ready to meet this moment of opportunity emerging from a global pandemic and a once-in-a-lifetime winter storm. No matter the challenges, our League is committed to its mission of improving the community and developing our women. Together we are unstoppable!” said Knuckley.

The Junior League of Fort Worth, Texas, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. In 2021-2022, JLFW will provide 9 grants totaling $560,000 to local nonprofit organizations including the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County.

Knuckley has been a member of Junior League of Fort Worth since 2011 and has previously served in roles such as Done-In-A-Day co-chair, Education Vice President and on the Strategic Plan Committee. Carrying on the commitment to the Junior League’s mission of improving the Fort Worth community, President Elizabeth Knuckley is supported by the Board of Directors to lead the organization in involvement and volunteerism.

The 2021-2022 Board of Directors include:

Becky Escott, President-Elect

Aarti Puskoor, Administrative Vice President

Shay Johnson, Communications Vice President

Amanda Baker, Community Vice President

Emily Delgado, Education Vice President

Danielle Dollahite, Finance Vice President

Lyndsay Mojica, Assistance Finance Vice President

Ashley Davis, Fund Development Vice President

Mindy Hollan, Membership Vice President

Rachel Phillips, Nominating Chair

Kristy Odom, Sustaining Advisor

The complete list of JLFW 2021-2022 Project grants include:

Justin’s Place

$100,000 for a community space to allow families to gather in smalls groups or facility wide functions for cooking classes and other experiences.

Tarrant Area Food Bank

$100,000 to establish 5 new school pantries and maintain for 3 years, serving an estimated 1,500 families a month.

Alliance for Children

$100,000 to fund the construction of a Client Emergency Needs Supply Cottage and to purchase an inventory tracking system.

Unbound Fort Worth

$75,000 towards supplies for the runaway and trafficked youth drop-in center.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County

$50,000 to fund physical infrastructure and bulk pantry item purchases.

Community Storehouse

$45,000 to establish a technology center.

Breakthrough Fort Worth

$45,000 towards programming costs for an additional location to support 70-80 Fort Worth ISD seventh and eighth graders.

The Welman Project

$25,000 towards renovations for a creative collaboration space for Fort Worth educators.

Con Mi MADRE

$20,000 to support the out-of-school program, including educational conferences, college and career fairs, a leadership summit and college visits.

Total grant funds: $560,000

About the Junior League of Fort Worth

The Junior League of Fort Worth, Texas, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.