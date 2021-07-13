New York, New York, July 1, 2021—The National Association of Episcopal Schools (NAES) is pleased to welcome the Rev. David A. Madison, D.Min. to the NAES staff. David will serve as Executive Director-Elect, initially replacing outgoing Associate Director, Ann Mellow, and later transitioning fully to his new role upon the retirement of the Rev. Daniel R. Heischman, D.D., the current Executive Director, in 2022.

David comes to NAES with a wealth of experience as both an Episcopal school leader and an association executive, having most recently led the Southwestern Association of Episcopal Schools (SAES) as Executive Director. David’s service to schools has run the gamut from Director of Religious Studies and Chaplain, to Assistant Head of School and, later, Head of Upper School. He attended seminary at Nashotah House, and completed a Doctor of Ministry degree in educational leadership at Virginia Theological Seminary in 2014.

NAES could not be more pleased with this appointment. As NAES Governing Board President, Ed Kim, writes, David has a “keen understanding and dexterity around the nuanced environment in which the association must advance its mission today. The NAES Governing Board is confident that his years of experience and accomplishments will strengthen and further NAES’ mission and future goals.”

As Daniel Heischman observed, “NAES stands at an important transition point. We are profoundly grateful for the service of Ann Mellow, who retired from her role of Associate Director effective June 30, 2021, while looking forward with excitement to the leadership of David Madison, and the impact he will have on the future direction of the association.”

As David transitions into this new role, he is contemplating an exciting future for NAES. He is also keenly aware that the association’s past leaders have left a strong foundation on which to build upon. “I am honored to be called as a member of the NAES team,” he writes. “I’m also humbled as I reflect upon the many members of the staff, past and present, who have laid such a strong foundation for our current work together. I look forward to being part of continuing this excellent work for many years to come.”

David began his tenure at NAES on July 1, 2021, and will be working remotely from his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He can be reached by email at david@episcopalschools.org or by phone at (212) 716-6134.

The National Association of Episcopal Schools (NAES) is an independent 501(c)(3), voluntary membership organization that supports, serves, and advocates for the vital work and ministry of those who serve nearly 1,200 Episcopal schools, early childhood education programs, and school establishment efforts throughout The Episcopal Church. Chartered in 1965, with historic roots dating to the 1930s, NAES is the only pre-collegiate educational association that is both national in scope and Episcopal in character. The association advances Episcopal education and strengthens Episcopal schools through essential services, resources, conferences, and networking opportunities on Episcopal school identity, leadership, and governance, and on the spiritual and professional development of school leaders.