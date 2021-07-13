FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skeeter Hawk, a complete line of effective, all-natural mosquito and flying insect defense products, announced today the release of the Handheld Mosquito Zapper, a new tool in the Skeeter Hawk arsenal of solutions for individuals and families seeking to enjoy the outdoors while employing powerful protection against annoying flying pests.

Made of lightweight, durable plastic housing with a 9-inch rotating, articulated handle and an 8 1/8-inch diameter electrical grid face, the Zapper resembles a tennis racket and can be used either indoors or outdoors in both passive and active modes. In passive mode, the rotating, articulated handle allows users to place the Zapper on a flat surface and attract, intercept and eliminate incoming insects. In active mode, users can go on the offensive – swatting and zapping invading bugs.

“With the addition of the Handheld Mosquito Zapper, Skeeter Hawk is excited to expand its product line with yet another effective tool designed to provide powerful mosquito and flying insect protection without sacrificing convenience, health, or the environment,” said Brandon Roach, Executive Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering and the mastermind behind Skeeter Hawk. “Families and individuals want to enjoy the outdoors without the aggravation of insects in their face, on their food and on their skin. The Zapper is yet another way Skeeter Hawk is making it more comfortable to be outdoors, enjoying nature, family and friends.”

Featuring patent-pending dual-band UV LED technology, the rechargeable Zapper has a 2000V electrical grid for all-natural, fast and unobtrusive insect elimination without harmful chemicals or foul odors. With an MSRP of $29.99, the Handheld Mosquito Zapper joins the Skeeter Hawk line of affordable, all-natural and versatile mosquito and flying insect defense products, which include wearables, bait traps and zappers to provide layers of customized protection for individuals and outdoor areas.

Skeeter Hawk is the only leader in insect defense brands that uses dual band LEDs for all UV attractant products; LED UV is proven to have significantly longer life than fluorescent tubes with a lifespan of more than 50,000 hours compared to 2,000 hours for other pest defense products.

The Handheld Mosquito Zapper is available for direct purchase at Skeeter-Hawk.com, through online retailers and at thousands of retail locations across the country, including Walmart, Ace Hardware, Bass Pro Shop, Cabela’s, Academy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and True Value Hardware stores.

About Skeeter Hawk

