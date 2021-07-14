When Fort Worth resident Anne Semple needed a new lid for her recycle bin and help for her neighbor, the city stepped up, even on a holiday weekend.

During the Fourth of July weekend, Semple said the lid of her recycle bin was ripped and needed to be fixed. She also said her neighbor’s bulk trash was not picked up, and there still was a barbecue pit in her yard.

That Saturday, she used the city’s app to report the need for pickup and repairs. She said sometimes the neighborhood gets skipped when there is someone new on a route because it requires a gate code, which she thought might be the case on that weekend.

She was impressed when she heard back within hours on that same day from Beth Bader, a senior customer service representative.

Bader told Semple someone would be out to help her that Tuesday or Wednesday. By 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone was there to help.

Semple was so pleased with her service, she wanted to recognize the workers and contacted the Report with the story of excellent customer service.

“It’s nice to have a citizen go above and beyond to recognize that we work hard,” Bader said. “I deeply appreciate it, I really do. I want to make sure that when customers call in, we try to do the best we can to address whatever their needs are whether it’s garbage, transportation, we want to take care of their needs as best we can. It definitely feels really good to have someone say thank you.”

Bader said the department works on Saturdays and most holidays, excluding Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

“We do try to make sure to get everything taken care of in a reasonable amount of time,” Bader said.

Semple said she also appreciated that the worker who came out went to the trouble to replace the lid on her bin instead of the entire bin, saving the city money.

Toter has a maintenance contract with the city, and its operations manager, Carey Moore, met with Semple and changed her recycling bin lid.

“She was cheerful and pleasant,” Semple said about Moore. “Just everything about it was spot on and efficient.”

The morning Moore helped Semple was her first day in her new role as operations manager, so the praise was appreciated.

Carey Moore (left) and Anne Semple (right) outside Semple’s home. Moore helped Semple with repairing her recycle bin lid on Tuesday, July 6. (Kristen Barton | Fort Worth Report)

“It feels absolutely awesome,” Moore said. “One of my mottos is customer-focused service. If you don’t service your customer, they’re going to be looking for someone else to service them. That’s our No. 1 priority.”

Semple said this was her first time reaching out to the city and she was not expecting to hear back within hours on a holiday weekend.

“Whoever is doing that job on their end is a hard worker,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting the communication, nor the perfect service they promised.”

Semple also said she feels her tax dollars are “well-spent with this group.”

Bader said it’s nice someone feels she did a good job serving the residents of Fort Worth.

“That’s our job,” she said, “to be a friendly voice on the phone and hopefully we can help them.”

Kristen Barton is an enterprise reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org

