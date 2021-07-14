Fort Worth, Texas, July 14, 2021—The Cliburn today announces the summer season of Cliburn Masterpiece, its digital series that examines the who, what, when, where, and how of the greatest piano works. Cliburn laureates and other esteemed musicians and specialists join host Buddy Bray to lead us through the story of each piece—the composer, the background, the narrative, the characters, the technical difficulties, and more. Each episode ends with a standout, full performance of the piece from a past Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The series launched in October 2020, and the twelve episodes to date have featured such classical music luminaries as Marin Alsop, Carl Vine, Marc-André Hamelin, Vadym Kholodenko, Andrew Litton, Joseph Kalichstein, and many more. For a list of all past episodes, as well as links to watch on-demand, see below.

Cliburn Masterpiece will air biweekly, on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. CT, beginning this week on July 18. Episodes will be released on Cliburn’s FacebookInstagram, and YouTube pages, as well as at Cliburn.org/masterpiece.

Summer 2021 schedule

CLIBURN MASTERPIECE – Sundays at 2:00 p.m. CT

         July 18    –  BACH Overture in the French Style in B Minor, BWV 831
                             featuring Joyce Yang, 2005 Cliburn silver
                             + Nicholas McGegan, conductor 
                             and 2017 & 2022 Cliburn Semifinal Round                                                Conductor

         August 1  –  SCHUMANN Fantasy in C Major, op. 17
                             featuring Alessandro Deljavan, 2013 Cliburn jury                              discretionary award
                             + Judith Chernaik, author

         August 15 – CORIGLIANO Etude Fantasy
                             featuring Elizabeth Joy Roe, 2005 Cliburn                               competitor 
                             and 2017 webcast host
                             + John Corigliano, composer

         August 29 – BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Paganini, op. 35
                             featuring Alexander Kobrin, 2005 Cliburn gold
                             + James Ehnes, violinist

Previous episodes
If you missed our past episodes, you can watch them by clicking the links below.

   EPISODE 1: 

       STRAVINSKY Trois mouvements de Pétrouchka
       featuring Vadym Kholodenko,2013 Cliburn gold
Marin Alsop, 2022 Cliburn Competition Jury Chairman and conductor

   EPISODE 2: 

      CHOPIN Preludes, op. 28
       featuring Fei-Fei, 2013 Cliburn finalist

   EPISODE 3: 

      VINE Sonata No. 1
       featuring Steven Lin, 2013 Cliburn jury discretionary award winner
       + Carl Vine, composer 

   EPISODE 4: 

      BACH Toccata in C Minor, BWV 911
       featuring Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn silver

   EPISODE 5: 

      MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition
       featuring Daniel Hsu, 2017 Cliburn bronze
Andrew Litton, conductor/pianist

   EPISODE 6: 

      SCHUMANN Kreisleriana, op. 16
       featuring Rachel Cheung, 2017 Cliburn finalist and audience award winner
       + Dr. Jeffrey Todd, TCU professor of modern languages and literature

   EPISODE 7: 

      SCRIABIN Sonata No. 5, op. 53

      featuring Sean Chen, 2013 Cliburn third prize winner
       + Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn silver and Jerome
Lowenthal, pianist

   EPISODE 8: 

      RAVEL Gaspard de la nuit
       featuring Haochen Zhang, 2009 Cliburn gold
       + Marc-André Hamelin, pianist

   EPISODE 9: 

      PROKOFIEV Sonata No. 8 in B-flat Major, op. 84
       featuring Georgy Tchaidze, 2017 Cliburn finalist
       + Dr. Peter Kupfer, SMU professor and chair of musicology

   EPISODE 10: 

      SCHUBERT Sonata in C Minor, D. 958
       featuring Yekwon Sunwoo, 2017 Cliburn gold
       + Dr. Susan Youens, professor emerita of musicology at University of               Notre Dame

   EPISODE 11: 

      MENDELSSOHN Fantasy in F-Sharp Minor, op. 28 (“Scottish Sonata”)
       featuring Dasol Kim, 2017 jury discretionary award winner
       + Joseph Kalichstein, pianist

   EPISODE 12: 

      Encores
       featuring Sean Chen, 2013 third prize winner
                      Nobuyuki Tsujii, 2009 Cliburn gold 
                      Dasol Kim, 2017 jury discretionary award winner
                      Mariangela Vacatello, 2009 Cliburn finalist and audience award winner
                     + Haochen Zhang, 2009 Cliburn gold

