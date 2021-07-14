Fort Worth, Texas, July 14, 2021—The Cliburn today announces the summer season of Cliburn Masterpiece, its digital series that examines the who, what, when, where, and how of the greatest piano works. Cliburn laureates and other esteemed musicians and specialists join host Buddy Bray to lead us through the story of each piece—the composer, the background, the narrative, the characters, the technical difficulties, and more. Each episode ends with a standout, full performance of the piece from a past Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The series launched in October 2020, and the twelve episodes to date have featured such classical music luminaries as Marin Alsop, Carl Vine, Marc-André Hamelin, Vadym Kholodenko, Andrew Litton, Joseph Kalichstein, and many more. For a list of all past episodes, as well as links to watch on-demand, see below.

Cliburn Masterpiece will air biweekly, on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. CT, beginning this week on July 18. Episodes will be released on Cliburn’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages, as well as at Cliburn.org/masterpiece.

Summer 2021 schedule CLIBURN MASTERPIECE – Sundays at 2:00 p.m. CT July 18 – BACH Overture in the French Style in B Minor, BWV 831

featuring Joyce Yang, 2005 Cliburn silver

+ Nicholas McGegan, conductor

and 2017 & 2022 Cliburn Semifinal Round Conductor August 1 – SCHUMANN Fantasy in C Major, op. 17

featuring Alessandro Deljavan, 2013 Cliburn jury discretionary award

+ Judith Chernaik, author August 15 – CORIGLIANO Etude Fantasy

featuring Elizabeth Joy Roe, 2005 Cliburn competitor

and 2017 webcast host

+ John Corigliano, composer August 29 – BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Paganini, op. 35

featuring Alexander Kobrin, 2005 Cliburn gold

+ James Ehnes, violinist