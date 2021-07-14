Fort Worth, Texas, July 14, 2021—The Cliburn today announces the summer season of Cliburn Masterpiece, its digital series that examines the who, what, when, where, and how of the greatest piano works. Cliburn laureates and other esteemed musicians and specialists join host Buddy Bray to lead us through the story of each piece—the composer, the background, the narrative, the characters, the technical difficulties, and more. Each episode ends with a standout, full performance of the piece from a past Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The series launched in October 2020, and the twelve episodes to date have featured such classical music luminaries as Marin Alsop, Carl Vine, Marc-André Hamelin, Vadym Kholodenko, Andrew Litton, Joseph Kalichstein, and many more. For a list of all past episodes, as well as links to watch on-demand, see below.
Cliburn Masterpiece will air biweekly, on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. CT, beginning this week on July 18. Episodes will be released on Cliburn’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages, as well as at Cliburn.org/masterpiece.
Summer 2021 schedule
CLIBURN MASTERPIECE – Sundays at 2:00 p.m. CT
July 18 – BACH Overture in the French Style in B Minor, BWV 831
featuring Joyce Yang, 2005 Cliburn silver
+ Nicholas McGegan, conductor
and 2017 & 2022 Cliburn Semifinal Round Conductor
August 1 – SCHUMANN Fantasy in C Major, op. 17
featuring Alessandro Deljavan, 2013 Cliburn jury discretionary award
+ Judith Chernaik, author
August 15 – CORIGLIANO Etude Fantasy
featuring Elizabeth Joy Roe, 2005 Cliburn competitor
and 2017 webcast host
+ John Corigliano, composer
August 29 – BRAHMS Variations on a Theme by Paganini, op. 35
featuring Alexander Kobrin, 2005 Cliburn gold
+ James Ehnes, violinist
Previous episodes
EPISODE 1:
STRAVINSKY Trois mouvements de Pétrouchka
featuring Vadym Kholodenko,2013 Cliburn gold
+ Marin Alsop, 2022 Cliburn Competition Jury Chairman and conductor
EPISODE 2:
CHOPIN Preludes, op. 28
featuring Fei-Fei, 2013 Cliburn finalist
EPISODE 3:
VINE Sonata No. 1
featuring Steven Lin, 2013 Cliburn jury discretionary award winner
+ Carl Vine, composer
EPISODE 4:
BACH Toccata in C Minor, BWV 911
featuring Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn silver
EPISODE 5:
MUSSORGSKY Pictures at an Exhibition
featuring Daniel Hsu, 2017 Cliburn bronze
+ Andrew Litton, conductor/pianist
EPISODE 6:
SCHUMANN Kreisleriana, op. 16
featuring Rachel Cheung, 2017 Cliburn finalist and audience award winner
+ Dr. Jeffrey Todd, TCU professor of modern languages and literature
EPISODE 7:
featuring Sean Chen, 2013 Cliburn third prize winner
+ Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn silver and Jerome
Lowenthal, pianist
EPISODE 8:
RAVEL Gaspard de la nuit
featuring Haochen Zhang, 2009 Cliburn gold
+ Marc-André Hamelin, pianist
EPISODE 9:
PROKOFIEV Sonata No. 8 in B-flat Major, op. 84
featuring Georgy Tchaidze, 2017 Cliburn finalist
+ Dr. Peter Kupfer, SMU professor and chair of musicology
EPISODE 10:
SCHUBERT Sonata in C Minor, D. 958
featuring Yekwon Sunwoo, 2017 Cliburn gold
+ Dr. Susan Youens, professor emerita of musicology at University of Notre Dame
EPISODE 11:
MENDELSSOHN Fantasy in F-Sharp Minor, op. 28 (“Scottish Sonata”)
featuring Dasol Kim, 2017 jury discretionary award winner
+ Joseph Kalichstein, pianist
EPISODE 12:
Encores
featuring Sean Chen, 2013 third prize winner
Nobuyuki Tsujii, 2009 Cliburn gold
Dasol Kim, 2017 jury discretionary award winner
Mariangela Vacatello, 2009 Cliburn finalist and audience award winner
+ Haochen Zhang, 2009 Cliburn gold