An empty House floor the day after Texas Democrats left the state to break quorum over a Republican-led voting restrictions bill. July 13, 2021. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

By the latest count, at least 57 Democratic members of the Texas House and 9 Democratic members of the Texas Senate have left the state. Lacking a quorum, the House is unable to conduct business, and the fugitive representatives are subject to arrest under House rules should they cross back into Texas

The Senate still has enough members, including four Democrats, present to continue passing bills.

Here’s a list of who left, who stayed and a few whose locations remain unclear. (One note: Rep. Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat, is in Texas but recovering from surgery and not present in the Capitol.)

At least 6 Representatives and 4 Senators are in Texas

57 Representatives and 9 Senators are in Washington

Four representatives could not be reached