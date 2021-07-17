Today Manny Ramirez announced that his campaign has raised more than $100,000 in less than 30 days in his bid to become the next County Commissioner for Tarrant County’s 4th Precinct.

This incredible support demonstrates a clear desire for a new generation of strong conservative leadership in Northwest Tarrant County. Manny is honored by the tremendous outpouring of support; on July 15th, he will report more than $110,000 cash on hand.

Along with this record-setting fundraising effort, Manny has received endorsements from many of the most influential elected officials, citizens, and executives in Tarrant County. Including Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, State Senator Drew Springer, State Representatives Craig Goldman, Matt Krause, Tony Tinderholt, David Cook, and Phil King. Manny has also received the endorsements of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, Arlington Police Association, Austin Police Association, Dallas Police Association, and the 27,000 member Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

“This election represents a critical moment for the future of our county; a departure from “business as usual” and an opportunity to usher in a new generation of strong conservative leadership. Our citizens deserve a Commissioner who is not afraid to stand up and fight for our constitutional freedoms, prioritize public safety, eliminate government waste, and cast a bold vision to bring Tarrant County into the 21st Century. The citizens of Precinct 4 have signaled that they want an educated, experienced, and effective executive to serve as our next County Commissioner. I am proud to be their choice.”

Manny was born and raised in Northwest Tarrant County and married his high school sweetheart, Fabiola Ramirez. They have three beautiful daughters, Sofia, Mia, and Penelope. Manny earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Texas Christian University and is also a proud Alumnus of Tarleton State University and Boswell High School.

Manny has been a Fort Worth police officer for more than a decade and serves as the President of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association. Governor Greg Abbott appointed him to serve on the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles board of directors. He has extensive executive experience working with elected officials, businesses, and non-profits throughout Tarrant County.