By Pauline Zamora

I’ve lived in Fort Worth my whole 77 years of life. I met my husband, Manuel Zamora, around 1960. He worked as a construction worker and then worked different jobs. We dated for a year and then got married right away.

I remember seeing this house for sale in Southside’s Worth Heights neighborhood while I was on a stroll. I called the owner, and she wanted $5,000 for it. We negotiated and paid $4,500 for this house. We have now resided in our home for 57 years. My children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren have grown with this house we call home.

I love Southside because everyone in the neighborhood knows each other in some way. It was also convenient at the time because I was looking for somewhere stable to teach, so I ended up here.

The story of how I became a teacher is long and starts back when my mother and my father immigrated from Mexico in the 1920s. They paid only a nickel to pass the border to Texas.

Worth Heights Census breakdown Total population: 2,812

Male: 52%

Female: 48% Race

Hispanic: 97%

Black: 2%

White: 1% Age

0-9: 19%

10-19: 14%

20-29: 15%

30-39: 15%

40-49: 8%

50-59: 14%

60-69: 7%

70-79: 5%

80 and older: 3% Education

No degree: 54.9%

High school: 25.9%

Some college: 16.7%

Bachelor’s degree: 2.2%

Post-graduate: 0.4%

During that time, my father, Julian Zarate, worked for the railroad. At the time, the railroad workers moved often — that is, if you still wanted a job. So, they moved from El Paso to Dallas, and then, finally, to Fort Worth. My family moved a few times, then ended up residing at a house off of Houston Street and Main Street.

As time passed, my father retired from the railroad then started working in the fields. While working in the fields, he passed of a heart attack. My mother was left with five kids to raise on her own.

My mother, three of my sisters and I had to pick cotton daily for money. We would go to Mansfield and Saginaw. At the time, I was 4 years old picking cotton, and my fingertips bled. There is nothing like working in the Texas heat in the summer, and the inevitable working conditions working sunup-sundown. I vowed to myself that I would make something of my life, and I did.

I went to Washington Heights Elementary, then J.P. Elder, and then to Trimble Tech High School. I remember when I was going to start elementary school, they changed my name due to it being too hard to pronounce or spell, as it was a Spanish name. So, they changed my name from Candelaria to Pauline. In elementary, if I ever said a word of Spanish, I was paddled.

Racism, bigotry, prejudice are all things I experienced growing up, but not out of the norm, at the time. I had to sit at the back of the bus on my way to school. I overcame the roadblocks and attended college. I started working as an assistant at Meadowbrook Elementary.

Pauline Zamora stands outside of her Worth Heights home on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

While raising a child, I attended Texas Wesleyan in late 1979. I majored in education at Texas Wesleyan and then graduated early in about three years. About two years later, I went back and got my master’s degree in elementary sciences. Going to school and believing in the power of knowledge was the greatest gift. I never regret getting my education.

The days of working in the cotton fields are finally behind me.

Pauline Zamora is a lifelong Fort Worth resident who has lived in her home for 57 years. Before retiring, she was a teacher. To tell the story of where you live, please send your essay to hello@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at thomas.martinez@fortwortheport.org.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.