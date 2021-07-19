Altitude Trampoline Park is celebrating World Jump Day all week long with a daily jump special, plus they are highlighting the occasion by hosting the Jumplympics on Tuesday July 20, 2021. During the week of World Jump Day, jump into Altitude to enjoy $15 unlimited daily jumps from open to close. Valid at participating Altitude Trampoline Park locations.

If you go WHAT: World Jump Day – Jumplympics WHEN: July 20, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. WHERE: Participating Altitude Trampoline Parks, Available Online Only

On World Jump Day, jump into Altitude for your chance to win with the Jumplympics! From 12-2 p.m. on July 20, the indoor adventure parks will be hosting a jumpathon. There will be contests, giveaways, and prizes, including a free birthday party package, jump passes, Altitude merchandise, and more. Friends of members get to jump for free. Restrictions may apply. No registration needed for the Jumplympics and no contest fees to participate.

Fly high the week of World Jump Day (July 19-23) with $15 unlimited daily jump passes. The special rate is available from July 19-23 and valid only for online purchase. Pricing is per day. Visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com for tickets.

Altitude Trampoline Park features thousands of square feet of trampolines, rock climbing, dodgeball, trampoline basketball, and other challenges. In addition to these various trampoline and off-trampoline attractions, Altitude offers camps, events, and private parties throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.altitudetrampolinepark.com.