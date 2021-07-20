Vibrant shards of ceramic glazed tile shone in the morning sun as Stop Six Neighborhood resident Jesse Andersen, 21, looked at two artists polishing a new mosaic in his neighborhood.

“This is spectacular,” Andersen said. “It really means something. Every day I come up here and look at it.”

Steven Jones, an artist who graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, said work on the mural was supposed to begin in March, but weather conditions postponed work on the mural. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The mosaic is due to be completed on Monday. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Stop Six neighborhood mural is being commissioned by the city of Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

An African cloth pattern can be seen on the mural’s pillars. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Steven Jones, left, and Stephen Champagne, right, work in the morning to avoid the Texas heat. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Stop Six neighborhood mural’s two pillars behind the fore-front pillar depict cloth pieces that commemorate African culture. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A placard at the mural commemorates Moss Barbershop in the neighborhood. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A placard at the mural commemorates Young Men’s Leadership Academy in Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stephen Champagne, left, and Steven Jones, right, work on the mural six days a week from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The mural has been worked on six days a week since June 1. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

One of the mural’s artists uses primer to clean grout off the tiles. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stephen Champagne cleans the mural’s tiles with a sponge and primer. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stephen Champagne, brought into the project by friend Steven Jones, travels from Dallas every morning to work on the mural. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The art mural contains 18 placards with the names of historical landmarks and people in the Stop Six neighborhood. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stephen Champagne, left, and Steven Jones, right, met and became in college at the University of Texas at Austin. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Stephen Champagne worked in marketing and advertising after graduation from the University of Texas at Austin. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The fore-piece of the mural depicts a woman covered in quilts and cloth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Stop Six art mural is set to be completed by Monday, July 19. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Artists Steven Jones and Stephen Champagne were nearing completion of “Legacy,” a new mural in the Stop Six neighborhood designed by John Yancey, an artist and associate dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Texas at Austin.

John Yancey Bio Breakout: Professor for Studio Art: Painting and Drawing at the University of Texas at Austin

Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Texas at Austin

Received bachelor’s of fine arts from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 1980

Received master’s of fine arts from Georgia Southern University in 1993

Yancey’s work focuses on “paintings and drawings; community-based mural painting; and ceramic tile mosaic public artworks,” his university biography said

Yancey has lectured on African American art history at the Art Institute of Chicago, The Terra Museum of American Art in Chicago, The Dallas Art Museum, Waterloo Museum of Art, Austin Museum of Art and more.

In collaboration with Fort Worth Public Art, a city-funded organization focused on public art projects, former council member Frank Moss, council member Gyna Bivens and the Stop Six Heritage Center, “Legacy” landed in the Stop Six neighborhood.

Yancey designed the mosaic to be vibrant and represent West African and European masquerades called “Igongo,” as a call-back to a popular motif in his art and to the culture of the Stop Six neighborhood.

The mosaic is in the heart of the Stop Sox neighborhood at the Rosedale Park Plaza on East Rosedale Street. Yancey dedicated the mosaic to the neighborhood and founding businesses.

“The shape of the plaza is meant to mirror the geography of the Stop Six neighborhood,” Yancey said. “The saw-cuts are meant to align with the main streets of Stop Six. The saw-cut that runs all the way across is representing Ramey (Avenue).”

The mosaic features three pillars and 18 plaques that Yancey called “community gems.” A plaque that reads “Moss Barbershop” commemorates a popular neighborhood business at 6156 Ramey Ave., now a Family Dollar store.

Yancey could not make it to Fort Worth from Austin to supervise the project, so he contacted his friend of 30 years, Jones, who also brought in Champagne. Jones, a Houston-born Alabama resident, traveled to Fort Worth to work on the mural.

Jones and Champagne make up two of the team of artists helping build and polish the mural from 6:30 a.m. to about noon Monday through Saturday.

John Yancey, the associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Texas at Austin, designed “Legacy,” the Stop Six neighborhood mosaic. (John Yancey)

The team of artists began work on the mosaic in May. “We are indebted to the weather,” Jone said.

Champagne drove to Rosedale Park Plaza from Dallas every morning.

“I worked in the advertising field for 30 years,” Champagne, a UT-Austin graduate student, said. “This showed up on my radar and I said, ‘Oh, yes, I’m going to do it.’ ”

The team of artists completed the finishing touches to the mural on Monday, and a dedicated community reveal has yet to be scheduled, Yancey said.

“The team has been working hard for six weeks,” Devon Nowlin, a local artist who is helping with the project, said to the Report on social media.

The six-week-long building process will bring the community something to own.

“The work that I do is meant in some ways to celebrate the history and the culture of (the) community,” Yancey said. “More than that, the community starts to see it as their piece, you know, something that is part of their world (and) something for them to kind of feel a sense of ownership (for) and hopefully protect and look after.”

Champagne has seen community support from Stop Six residents, who occasionally came up and asked about the project.

The artists feel the community’s support and welcoming energy. Andersen, like many Stop Six residents, felt pride in the mural.

“Y’all did that,” Andersen said to the artists as he watched them work.

