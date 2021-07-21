FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADMQ #ADMQ–ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that its sales from its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., in the 2nd quarter of 2021 has shown consistent increase in sales. Please check the chart attached for the year by year breakdown.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “These numbers truly show the adaptability of ADMQ to weather most problems. Covid came and our sales still increased. We see no reason for this trend not to continue.”

A Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for 2021 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for first quarter 2021 financial results. ADM Endeavors, Inc. SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.