FORT WORTH, Texas (July 20, 2021) – Graham Hart Home Builder will be expanding their executive team with the addition of David Vanderslice serving as the organization’s President.

“This last year we’ve grown at an unimaginable rate, more than doubling in company size and projected revenue,” said Shawn Goff, founder of Graham Hart. “This new executive structure is going to allow us to sustainably manage the company’s growth in the coming years.”

Vanderslice will join the Graham Hart team with more than 41 years of experience in the home building industry. His expertise lies in the management of pricing strategy, budgeting, inventory, design coordination and land development with a focus on single-family homes and townhomes in the mid $200’s to $1 million-plus price range. Vanderslice has been with two major Builders in Dallas Fort Worth. He was Area President for K. Hovnanian Homes for 22 years and prior to that he was Vice President of Construction for Centennial Homes. In his role at K. Hovnanian Homes, he closed on 7,207 homes with almost $2 billion in revenue. Vanderslice joins Graham Hart in August 2021.

“Graham Hart has built a legacy of being a reliable and innovative homebuilder in North Texas,” said Vanderslice. “It is my goal to maintain that legacy by providing our clients, employees and community a collaborative space to create homes of distinction.”

In addition to Vanderslice’s hiring, Graham Hart is restructuring their executive team, placing founder Shawn Goff as the new Chief Executive Officer. Employees Brandon Tatta and Doug Skomer will also receive the new titles of Division President of Graham Hart and Division President of Bayley Yandell Development, respectively. Bayley Yandell is the sister company of Graham Hart focused on land development.

In the last year, Graham Hart has expanded to multiple communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex including Fort Worth, Grapevine, North Richland Hills and Colleyville with more locations yet to be announced. In 2021, the builder is projected to more than double on the homes delivered in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company experienced steady growth, requiring a need for additional staffing. Graham Hart has also continued their charitable initiatives with local community projects including the American Heart Association, Freedom Shield Foundation, Miracle League DFW, Homes for our Troops, DRC: Community Solutions to End Homelessness and the Humane Society of North Texas.