FORT WORTH, Texas (July 26, 2021) – The Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors Educational Foundation awarded five graduating Fort Worth-area seniors with their annual scholarship. Elijah Bullard, Harsimran Kaur, Kaetlin Marsh, Bella Panganiban and Juana Vallejo each received $2,500 in funds to go toward their higher educational pursuits.

“It’s a great honor to award our annual scholarship to Elijah, Harsimran, Kaetlin, Bella and Juana,” said Catherine Cargile, Educational Foundation Board President. “From the more than 100 applications received, these five truly exemplified what a well-rounded student should look like, balancing their academics, extracurriculars and personal lives. We’re proud to have them as our future leaders.”

The 2021 GFWAR Educational Foundation scholarship recipients come from both Keller and Fort Worth ISDs, and are inspiring and hardworking members of their schools and communities.

• Elijah Bullard graduated from Paschal High School. A native of the Bahamas, Bullard was a member of the Panther Varsity basketball team and played AAU basketball. Bullard plans to studying mechanical engineering in college.

• Harsimran Kaur graduated from Fossil Ridge High School and was active in Varsity Color Guard, Student Council and served as a tutor at her school’s Writing Center. Kaur will be attending the University of Texas at Austin studying Economics and Sustainability.

• Kaetlin Marsh graduated from the Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences and earned a Patient Care Technician Associate of Arts degree from Tarrant County College this year. Marsh will study Psychology at the University of North Texas with plans to go to medical school to become a psychologist.

• Bella Panganiban graduated from Timber Creek High School, where she led the Falcon Varsity Band Color Guard as Captain and was a member of the Texas Association of Future Educators and the Metroplex Ski Club. Panganiban will attend Oklahoma State University this fall where she will study Accounting.

• Juana Vallejo graduated from Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School. Vallejo was a member of her varsity volleyball and soccer teams. She will be the first amongst her siblings to go to college when she attends the University of Texas at Arlington this fall to study Nursing. \

The GFWAR Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that was founded in 2018 to assist worthwhile student applicants in the greater Fort Worth area. In 2020, their inaugural year of awarding scholarships, the Foundation received 64 applications, and in 2021 that number nearly doubled. The scholarship program is supported by GFWAR members, and the organization will participate in North Texas Giving Day for the first time on September 23, 2021.

Applications for the 2022 Educational Foundation Scholarship will open in late 2021. For more information, please visit the Educational Foundation web page.