DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, proudly announces that it has received the Outstanding Partnership Award from Epson America, Inc., a world leader in quartz crystal technology and a leading global supplier of high-performance components, including integrated circuits and crystal-based electronic devices. Epson presented Mouser’s Ben Venator and Melinda Harper with the award for continued increases in market share and customer count.

“It’s important for Epson to work closely with exceptional distribution partners that can connect us with worldwide buyers and foster them as long-term customers,” said Lisa Liotta-Valine, Senior Distribution Sales Manager, Americas, Epson America, Inc. “Mouser Electronics’ ability to place our solutions into the hands of customers has been a key element to our overall success, and we know that this accolade is well earned.”

“We would like to thank Epson America, a leader in its field and one of our valued manufacturer partners,” said Tom Busher, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. “Through our business partnership, we have seen great benefits to both of our companies. This award is a tribute to the commitment and hard work by both the Mouser and Epson teams.”

Previously, Epson recognized Mouser for the Greatest Increase in Customer Count for 2018 and 2017 and the Best Overall Sales Improvement 2016 and Most Increased Customer Count 2016 awards.

