

Native Fort Worth producer/director Tim Williams brought back WWII hero and educator, Lt. Colonel R.C. (Rocky) Rosacker to a packed house at The Modern’s theater in Fort Worth Thursday night. Williams premiered his newest documentary feature, THE COLONEL’S PLAYBOOK, about the life and career of Colonel Rosacker, his coach and mentor from Fort Worth Country Day.

“The Colonel had a unique brand of leadership,” said Williams. “He called his students to an adventure where each middle school student was put through rigorous practices designed to develop courage, pride, desire, and loyalty.”

In 13 years at Fort Worth Country Day from 1969-1981, Colonel Rosacker’s teams amassed an astounding 106 championships. After the film premiered, Eric Lombardi, FWCD’s current Head of School made a surprise announcement: Colonel Rosacker was to be inducted into FWCD’s Wall of Honor, a hall-of-fame organization noting multi-generational impacts on the school, community and its students, a distinction only achieved by six prominent names before Rosacker’s.

If interested in learning more about the film or seeing the documentary, please send all inquiries to info@thunderboltfilms.com