FORT WORTH, Texas, July 28, 2021 – The Cliburn announced Wednesday the details of the 2022 Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition, taking place Oct. 12–18, 2022, with the first two rounds at PepsiCo Recital Hall at TCU and the Final Round concert with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Damon Gupton at Bass Performance Hall.

This eighth edition of the Cliburn Amateur was previously scheduled for May 2020.

About the competition COMPETITION SCHEDULE Preliminary Round (6 concerts at PepsiCo Recital Hall at TCU) October 12, 2022 I 2:30 & 7:00 p.m.

October 13, 2022 I 2:30 & 7:00 p.m.

October 14, 2022 I 2:30 & 7:00 p.m.

48 pianists, each performing a 15-minute recital.

Semifinal Round (4 concerts at PepsiCo Recital Hall at TCU)

October 15, 2022 I 2:30 & 7:00 p.m.

October 16, 2022 I 2:30 & 7:00 p.m.

20 pianists, each performing a 28-minute recital.

Final Round (1 concert at Bass Performance Hall, 4th and Calhoun Streets)

October 18, 2022 I 7:00 p.m.

6 pianists, each performing one concerto movement with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Damon Gupton. Tickets to all rounds will go on sale in Spring 2022. Full Competition Rules & Repertoire FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE PepsiCo Recital Hall at TCU October 14–16, 2022 I 10:00 a.m. 20 pianists each performing a 15-minute recital for members of the jury. These performances are free and open to the public. 2022 AMATEUR COMPETITION JURY Ralph Votapek, jury chairman (United States), 1962 Cliburn gold medalist Peter Czornyj (United Kingdom) Alessandro Deljavan (Italy) Valery Kuleshov (Russia) Carol Leone (United States) Alex McDonald (United States) Pamela Mia Paul (United States)

The 2022 Cliburn Amateur competitors hail from all over the world, representing 19 countries: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mexico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and United States. They range in age from 38 to 72, with a median age of 51.

An additional 20 pianists have been selected as non-competing festival participants, bringing the total number of pianists to 68 and countries represented to 23 with the addition of China, Egypt, Honduras, and Russia.

The 2022 Cliburn Amateur Competitors represent a wide range of professional industries including: IT/Software (13), Management/Business (11), Medicine (8), Finance/Accounting (5), Law (4), and Academia (4), a playwright, a realtor, and a freelance translator.

Applications closed Jan. 16, and a selection committee chose the 48 competitors and 24 festival participants from an impressive pool of 205 applicants representing 32 countries, through online applications and video submissions of 15 to 20 minutes in length. Competitors were originally announced in March 2020, prior to the Competition’s postponement. Four competitors previously announced were unable to participate during the rescheduled dates; as those positions were filled by alternates, applications will not re-open.

The Amateur Competition highlights the importance of music-making in everyday life, bringing together the world’s best non-professional pianists age 35 and older for seven days of performances, symposia, and social events. All rounds are open to the public, as are many of the festival events. We hope you’ll join us for this truly inspiring, international event, where everyday people become stars of the stage. Tickets will go on sale in Spring 2022.

2022 Cliburn amateur competitors

Format: Name, Occupation, Age at time of Competition, Current City of Residence

UNITED STATES

California

• Gorden Cheng, Information Security Architect, 41 (San Diego)

• John Gutheil, CEO–Medical Oncologist, 66 (La Jolla); also representing United Kingdom

• Hyongsoon Kim, Attorney, 43 (La Habra)

• Jon Lee, Software Manager, 41 (San Francisco)

• Aaron Miller, Academic Administrator, 42 (Los Angeles)

District of Columbia

• Simon Finlow, IT Project Manager (Retired), 66; also representing United Kingdom

Illinois

• Allen Racho, Software Architect, 49 (Bolingbrook)

Maryland

• Eladio Santiago, President & CEO–Advisory Investment Management, 58 (West Friendship)

Massachusetts

• Robert Finley, Electronics Engineer (Retired), 72 (Northborough)

• James Rosenblum, Attorney, 41 (Harwich)

Minnesota

• Adrienne Johnson, Playwright, 68 (Minneapolis)

North Carolina

• Matthew Barnhill, Accountant, 38 (Charlotte)

• Gregory Knight, Software Engineer, 60 (Morganton)

• Richard Reid, Software Engineer, 71 (Cary)

Rhode Island

• Suzanna Laramee, Financial Advisor (Retired), 66 (Newport)

Texas

• Noah DeGarmo, Physician, 44 (Dallas)

• Marisa Naomi Haines, Business Strategist, 66 (Murphy); also representing Brazil

• Irene Longacre-Whiteside, Executive Assistant, 67 (Arlington)

INTERNATIONAL

Argentina

• Miriam Berro, Software Engineer, 65 (lives in Montréal, Canada); also representing Canada

France

• Xavier Aymonod, Marketing Director, 46 (Paris)

• Julien Bedon, System Simulation Engineer, 40 (lives in Yokohama, Japan)

• Thierry Goldwaser, Software Developer, 46 (Ploeren)

• Vincent Letourmy, Chief Operating Officer, 51 (lives in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

• Dominique Salloum, CEO–Artificial Intelligence Industry, 53 (Cormontreuil); also representing Lebanon

Germany

• Uta Hielscher, Executive Assistant, 52 (Deggendorf)

Greece

• Michael Stefanakis, Tax Attorney, 40 (Athens)

Indonesia

• Ferdy Talan, Realtor, 38 (lives in West New York, New Jersey)

Ireland

• Deirbhile Brennan, Accountant, 53 (Dublin)

Italy

• Filippo Tresca, International Tax Consultant, 41 (Barletta)

Japan

• Ken Iisaka, Software Engineer, 53 (lives in Foster City, California); also representing Canada

• Keiko Kircher, College Physics Instructor, 41 (lives in Champaign, Illinois); also representing United States

• Yasuo Kurimoto, Ophthalmologist, 61 (Kobe)

• Rie Moore, Translator, 47 (lives in Lexington Park, Maryland)

• Masanori Murakami, Clinical Research Associate, 38 (Tokyo)

• Kesuke Ota, Research Scientist, 41 (Yokohama)

• Yuka Otohata, Marketing Operations Professional, 51 (Tokyo)

• Hiroko Toya, Attorney, 65 (Tokyo)

• Eiji Yoshimura, Business Planning Director, 50 (Tokyo)

Mexico

• Jorge Zamora, Business Development Director–Wireless Technology, 49 (Huixquilucan)

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

• Sean Sutherland, Production Manager, 45 (lives in Montréal, Canada); also representing Canada

South Korea

• Youjin Hong, Psychiatrist, 41 (Gangneung)

• Yeon Wook Jeong, Entrepreneur/Attorney, 53 (Seoul)

• Seung-Yeop Lee, Mathematics Professor, 47 (lives in Tampa, Florida)

Taiwan

• Felicia Cheng, Neuroscience Researcher, 39 (lives in Göttingen, Germany); also representing Germany

Turkey

• Ipek Bozkurt, Professor, 42 (lives in Seabrook, Texas); also representing United States

Ukraine

• Dmytro Vynogradov, Business Development Manager, 52 (Kyiv)

2022 Cliburn amateur non-competing festival participants

• Kathy Hodge Abrahamson, Nurse Practitioner, 61, United States (Arlington, Texas)

• Anna Antimiichuk, Communications Executive, 39, Russia/United Kingdom (London)

• Diane Austin, Researcher (retired), 68, United States (Fort Worth, Texas)

• Luis Alberto Bernhard, Retinal Angiographer, 72, Honduras (Miami, Florida)

• Luke Berryman, Director of Faculty Recruitment, 38, United Kingdom (New York, New York)

• Stephen Bertges, Sales and Marketing Executive (Retired), 70, United States (El Dorado Hills, California)

• Xiao Chen, Management Professor, 43, China/Canada (Charlottetown, Canada)

• Ruth Dillon, Project Manager, 61, Egypt/United States (Troy, Virginia)

• Vivienne Fleischer, Ergonomics Consultant/Entrepreneur, 58, United States (Brooklyn, New York)

• Catherine Grimball, Military Spouse, 42, United States (Camp Lejeune, North Carolina)

• Olivia Lee, Scientific Writer, 41, United States (Seattle, Washington)

• Eugene Lee, CEO, 60, United States (Palo Alto, California)

• Barbara Roeser, Physician – Dermatology, 66, Germany (Bad Arolsen)

• Heesun Joyce Rogers, Physician, 59, United States (North Royalton, Ohio)

• Esfir Ross, Dental Assistant (retired), 75, United States (Oakland, California)

• John William Schleifer, Physician, 40, United States (Omaha, Nebraska)

• Hideko Tazawa, Supply Chain Professional, 66, Japan (Tokyo)

• Wei Ling Wang, Computer Network Engineer, 58, United States (Plano, Texas)

• Elizabeth Yin, Stay-at-Home Mom, 55, United States (Los Altos, California)

• Victor You, Attorney, 58, United States (New York, New York)