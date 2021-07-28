FORT WORTH, TX – EJ Lauren, a California based upholstery company, today announced plans to expand operations and open a manufacturing facility in Fort Worth. The facility is located in Majestic Fort Worth South Business Park. The company’s expansion will create up to 140 full-time jobs in Fort Worth within the first-year of operations, including factory workers and office staff.

Kyle Valley, senior vice president of Majestic Realty, says “EJ Lauren is a prime example of good jobs expanding in the state of Texas. We couldn’t be more pleased than to see that our facility in South Fort Worth could accommodate their space needs and offer the opportunity for Tony and his company to prosper in their expansion. Seeing the City and Chamber step up to help these companies where they can shines a light on our regions competitive advantage.”

EJ Lauren, based ​in Los Angeles County, was founded in 2009 by Tony Ocampo. The company specializes in providing furniture for retail stores, e-commerce, residential and commercial design projects, real estate staging, as well as private labels.

EJ Lauren has seen tremendous growth year over year and has considered many opportunities for expansion. “I believe Texas has all of the ingredients necessary for EJ Lauren to succeed,” states owner Tony Ocampo. “We are excited to partner with Fort Worth and The Majestic Group, and to become a part of the Fort Worth community for the expansion of EJ Lauren. They have been amazing every step of the way. We are looking forward to our continued growth and thank the Chamber of Commerce and the city of Fort Worth for their warm welcome and hospitality.”

“We want to congratulate EJ Lauren on their expansion into the Fort Worth region,” said Chris Strayer, Executive Vice President of Economic Development for the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. “Fort Worth’s business friendly environment, quality of life, and strong economy, make it the perfect location to give companies a competitive advantage, and EJ Lauren’s selection of Fort Worth is a testament to that. We are pleased to partner with Majestic Realty in welcoming the new operation and are eager to watch the company grow.”