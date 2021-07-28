Texas trio and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, ZZ TOP, will be the featured artist for the 2021 Legends Concert Series – the signature fundraising event for The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.

The benefit, presented by JPMorgan Chase, will take place on Monday, Oct. 4 at Dickies Arena. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with opening act Zach Bryan followed by Pat Green before ZZ Top takes the stage. Exclusive sponsorship opportunities are available now and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 30.

Proceeds will contribute to the HSC Legends Scholarship Fund, which supports student scholarships. These generous dollars equally benefit each of the six HSC schools, including the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

Chairs for the event are Marianne Auld and Jimmy Coury.

“The Legends Concert Series brings music and entertainment to a Fort Worth community that has a long tradition of giving,” said Auld, Managing Partner and Chair of Appellate Section at Kelly Hart. “The philanthropic dollars raised by this annual event help educate Texas’ future doctors and health care providers.”

Since the inaugural Legends event in 2013, more than $2 million has been raised to support HSC’s patient-centered education, ground-breaking research, and outstanding clinical care.

ZZ TOP, also known at ‘That Little Ol’ Band from Texas’ is the longest running major rock band with its original members intact. Band members – Billy F. Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard – have been making music together for almost 50 years.

“We’re the same three guys, bashing out the same three chords,” said Gibbons, alluding to the band’s formula for creating rock, blues, and boogie music together.

The band, which formed in Houston in 1969, has toured across United States and the world.

ZZ TOP has sold millions of records throughout its career. The group’s recognizable style has deep influences from the Blue genre, including legendary artists Muddy Waters and B.B. King.

The group, designated as Heroes of the State of Texas, has been referenced in cartoons and television shows. Their enduring popularity with fans made them a rock institution.

Purchase tickets, VIP packages or sponsorships:

Call Lee Ann Embry at 817-735-0204 or email LeeAnn.Embry@unthsc.edu. Click here for more information.

Disclosure: Marianne Auld is a board member of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.