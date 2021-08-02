FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#JetHealthAppointsJakeMassacciVPHR—Jet Health, Inc., a leading regional provider of home health and hospice services, announced today the appointment of Jake Massacci to the post of vice president of human resources.

In this capacity, Massacci will be responsible for overseeing all human resources functions for the Company across several locations nationwide, including recruitment.

Massacci brings more than a decade of HR-related experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as director of talent acquisition at HMS/Gainwell Technologies. He managed a team handling the recruiting and onboarding of 1000+ roles annually across the combined international organization, which now employs more than 10,000. Earlier, he was the manager of internal recruiting for EmployBridge, which employed nearly 3,000. In this role, Massacci oversaw a geographically dispersed team of 12 recruiters responsible for the internal recruiting of 800+ positions annually. In addition, Massacci served in several other HR roles, including manager – talent acquisition for Texas Health Resources and vice president at Alliance Careers.

Additionally, Massacci worked in a range of managerial positions for the US Army for five years, during which time he oversaw units with 100+ personnel in the U.S. and combat environments. He also was directly responsible for $2+ million in equipment, such as weapons and vehicles.

“My new role at Jet Health presents an exciting opportunity as the Company continues to grow. As we expand through acquisition, our continued commitment to providing exceptional care to patients does not waiver. We are welcoming smaller home health agencies into the Jet Health network and provide corporate support to each. This helps ensure we employ a high-quality clinical care team and experienced professionals. As we expand, we strive for each new entity to maintain their own culture while also embracing that of Jet Health’s. This will be a priority for me along with influencing employee engagement in numerous impactful ways,” Massacci said of his new role.

“We welcome Jake to the Jet Health team. His extensive HR career and US Army experience will bode well for the Company as we continue to grow through acquisition, attract professionals as well as clinicians and integrate various home health and hospice agencies into our platform. Jake’s knowledge and expertise are directly in line with our evolving needs, and we look forward to the contributions he will make in his new role,” explained Stacie Bratcher, Jet Health’s Chief Executive Officer.

Massacci holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He is a certified senior professional – human resources, which he earned from the Human Resources Certification Institute. He also holds a certification in ToP Facilitation Methods & ToP Strategic Planning from the Institute for Cultural Affairs. Massacci lives in Aledo, Texas.

About Jet Health

Fort Worth, Texas-based Jet Health, Inc. is a home health and hospice provider offering skilled nursing care, physical, speech and occupational therapy, medical social services, hospice and personal care services. The Company operates from locations in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Idaho. Founded in 2016, Jet Health continues to build its business through organic growth, strategic acquisitions and de novo development in target markets. Jet Health leverages local brands and operating expertise and shares best practices across its companies while centralizing back-office functions.

