(Arlington, TX)—Levitt Pavilion Arlington will receive a $50,000 grant from Arlington-based Women Inspiring Philanthropy in support of the Levitt’s “Share the Stage” initiative, launched during the 2021 season as a brainchild of Levitt Executive Director Letatia Teykl.

Teykl said that the new program seeks to showcase “diverse, emerging, and established musical talent based in North Texas/the DFW Metroplex,” primarily through booking local talent as opening acts for the Levitt’s free concert series.

“The Levitt is a venue for all who love music and the performing arts, but it’s also an important component of the economic horsepower of Downtown Arlington, as well as an asset and amenity for the City of Arlington and for North Texas music fans,” said Teykl. “We know that Levitt fans love to discover, fall in love with, and support local artists, especially in the wake of the pandemic. ‘Share the Stage,’ our commitment to only booking North Texas talent for our opening acts throughout the 2021-22 seasons, was made in support of the local music ecosystem, which is rich with both established performers with solid local followings and talented newcomers in a diverse range of genres.”

Country singer-songwriter Elaina Kay performing at the Levitt Pavillion Arlington. The venue will have 1980s rock legends Styx play the Levitt on October 16 for the venue’s fall fundraiser. (Levitt Pavillion Arlington)

Among the local artists already featured in 2021 include Blaine Mitchell (June 12), a folk/soul artist who appeared on NBC’s “The Voice”; DFW music journalist favorite Elaina Kay (June 18), a country singer-songwriter; and up-and-coming Dallas indie rockers Texicana (June 27). See more Levitt Share the Stage artists booked for fall 2021.

In addition to “Share the Stage,” another noteworthy feature of the current season is the continuation of the Levitt Living Room series, a Facebook live-streaming concert option that Teykl launched last year.

“The Levitt makes live music accessible to all community members, a mission that strongly aligns with our mission to transform lives in the Arlington area,” said Linda Dipert, a founding member of Women Inspiring Philanthropy. “Our contribution to this initiative is an investment in the quality of life in our community, but we’re also proud to join the Levitt’s legacy of supporting the vast treasury of music talent in North Texas and across our state.”

About Women Inspiring Philanthropy: Women Inspiring Philanthropy is a giving circle and community of women that seeks to transform lives in Arlington, Texas through high-impact and life-long giving. Annually, members contribute a minimum of $1,000 donation to fund large grants, which are awarded in June of each year to local organizations. Find out more.

