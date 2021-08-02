FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RGPC Industrial Rail Services will provide switching and transloading services for the 137ac RCR Hempstead Rail Park in Hempstead, Texas serving the West Houston area and the 755ac RCR Taylor Rail Park in Taylor, Texas serving the Greater Austin and Central Texas area.

RCR Rail Co. develops and operates Class 1 Rail Served industrial parks offering transloading, build to suit and design build, rail car storage, loop rail and manifest sites.

“We are proud to be a part of the RCR Rail Co. family and believe RGPC Industrial Rail Service can bring a host of value-added products to the partnership to help both companies grow,” said RGPC Vice President, Chris Stevens. According to Stevens, services are expected to begin October 1, 2021.

“With RGPC offering an array of rail services, we look forward to partnering with them as our rail park’s operations company. Their 30-year history with a tireless approach to improvement will bring flexibility to both park users,” said Hydie H. McAlister, Co-Founder and Partner, McAlister Assets/RCR Rail Co.