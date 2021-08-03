FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First Command Financial Services, Inc., is proud to support literacy and learning in military families by sponsoring the Navy’s DoD MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program.

Readers of all ages are invited to earn prizes by joining their Navy installation’s local challenge or through the Virtual Program, where they enter weekly drawings for e-gift cards. The program runs through Aug. 31.

“First Command is honored to sponsor the Navy’s DoD MWR Libraries Summer Reading Program,” said First Command President/CEO Mark Steffe. “We see this sponsorship as an important expression of our support of the Navy and our continuing commitment to programs that matter to military families. We value the opportunity to join military families in celebrating the lifelong joy of reading.”

To learn more about summer reading activities and incentives at local installations, visit https://navymwr.org/programs/libraries.