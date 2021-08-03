[DALLAS & HOUSTON, TX – August 3, 2021] — The two new locations will be at 640 Taylor in Fort Worth and 1000 Main in Houston. WorkSuites has been growing quickly despite the global pandemic. These two locations will be the fourth and fifth locations the company has opened over the course of the last year. Founder and CEO Flip Howard credits much of the company’s growth in this season to the groundswell of homebound professionals looking for Covid-safe, productivity conducive workspaces.

Houston and Fort Worth are two markets where demand has been mounting particularly quickly and the 640 Taylor and 1000 Main are prime examples of what markets like these are hungry for.

“Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston were the top two markets in the country last year for population growth and we don’t see that momentum slowing any time soon,” says Howard.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in demand for hybrid, part-time office space and coworking–and who wouldn’t want to spend a few days a week in a stunning WorkSuites designed office in the nicest building in both downtown Fort

Worth and downtown Houston.”

Located at the best address in Houston, the 1000 Main location boasts views from the 23rd floor of its prestigious locale, two golf simulators, a full-service coffee bar, a luxurious lounge area, and a conference center with room for up to 115 people. In addition to the WorkSuites on the 23rd floor, there will be a WorkTank–a sleek, outpost-style coworking pod–in the tunnel beneath the building that links the building to 95 blocks of Downtown Houston. The tunnel allows tenants unparalleled access to the restaurants and shops that give Downtown Houston its verve.

At 640 Taylor, tenants can expect to experience the best that Fort Worth has to offer. This skyscraper has soaring views of the metro area and a gorgeous indoor and rooftop patio terrace where you can work outside or enjoy a delicious meal from the onsite restaurant Branch and Bird. The building is nestled in the heart of downtown Fort Worth just a short stroll away from Sun Dance Square, the Fort Worth Convention Center, Omni Hotel, and more than 68 restaurants and has a striking finish out replete with marble floors, lofty ceilings, and exotic wood accents.

“The amenities offered in both of these buildings will make our members feel like they’ve joined an exclusive country club–but with better views,” says WorkSuites Senior Director of Brand and Products Tosha Bontrager.

WorkSuites is slated to have both locations up and running in mid to late Q4 2021.

About WorkSuites

WorkSuites is a Texas-based company with 20 locations throughout Dallas and Houston. In an effort to cultivate a community that is serious about getting real work done, its workspaces are intentionally designed to be private, productive, and professional. The furnished, turnkey offices are move-in ready. Additionally, every location is equipped with state-of-the-art conference and team rooms, coworking spaces, a full-service coffee lounge, and the latest IT infrastructure. Visit WorkSuites.com to learn more.