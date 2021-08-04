A work of public art, new pedestrian bridge enhances connectivity

Installed last month, a new pedestrian bridge enhances connectivity from the new Westcreek Drive walking path to the Trinity Trails via Kellis Park, Foster Park and Overton Park.

Entitled Drift, the Fort Worth Public Art project was inspired by the natural formations in and along the creek and the mid-century architecture of the neighborhood. At 58 feet long and 12 feet wide, the bridge transforms from a smooth geometric form to an organic shape, widening in the center to offer seating for the public to briefly rest and enjoy the view.

The bridge spans the creek approximately midway between Bilglade Road and Interstate 20, adjacent to Martin Lydon Avenue on the east and Cordone Court on the west.

The ADA-compliant bridge was fabricated using methods similar to ship-building, with a steel skeleton completely sheathed inside and out in reddish-gold Spanish cedar. There are slight gaps left between cedar boards to allow for expansion and contraction but narrow enough that the steel understructure is not visible. The Spanish cedar has been sanded to a smooth satin texture and treated with an oil finish. The bridge floor includes features that improve traction when wet and deter skateboarders.

The bridge was fabricated by Ignition Arts in Indianapolis. This is the third project collaboration between artist Volkan Alkanoglu and Ignition Arts.

The project is expected to be dedicated later this summer.

Photo: The bridge was installed in late June and will dedicated later this summer.