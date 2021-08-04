FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADMQ #ADMQ–ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today its wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products Inc. had the best July in company history. July 2021 revenues were more than 103% higher than 2020 and over 80% higher than revenues in 2019.

School uniform sales had the greatest increase which was to be expected. 2021 School uniform revenues were over 999% higher than 2020 and the big unexpected surprise was the increase over 2019 school uniform sales. 2021 uniform sales were over 103% higher than school uniform sales in pre COVID 2019.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “We were blown away by the increase in the school uniform numbers. Internally we only projected a 2 to 5% increase over 2019 numbers. We were wrong and this is the best way to be wrong. If these trends continue, 2021 will be our best year ever.”

July 2021 numbers have not been reviewed by our auditor.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.