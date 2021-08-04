FORT WORTH, Texas (August 4, 2021) – The TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine will hold two in-person celebrations for medical students to officially receive their White Coats.

The White Coat Celebration events for the Class of 2024 and Class of 2025 will be held at the TCU Legends Club at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, August 7.

The Class of 2025, the newest cohort of 60 medical students, just began their time at the school of medicine on July 12 and will receive their customary White Coats during an afternoon ceremony. The Class of 2024, which experienced their first year in medical school during the COVID-19 pandemic, will have the opportunity to gather with family and friends for a White Coat celebration at TCU Legends Club earlier that morning.

During the celebration with medical school faculty and staff, the students will have the opportunity to meet founding donors of the school of medicine and each White Coat will come with a special message from donors.

The students will hear remarks from City of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr., TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine Founding Dean Stuart D. Flynn, M.D., and Erin Nelson Psy.D., the associate dean of admissions and student enrollment services at the school of medicine. Also, a student representative from each class will give a speech during each respective celebration event.

The traditional White Coat Ceremony was started in 1993 at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University. The congratulatory event is currently practiced by 99 percent of medical schools across the United States accredited by the Association of American Medical Colleges.