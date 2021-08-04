Second quarter net income of $1.2 billion

Retail loan and operating lease originations of $15.0 billion for the second quarter

Earning assets of $102.7 billion at June 30, 2021

Available liquidity of $29.0 billion at June 30, 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. (“GM Financial” or the “Company”) announced net income of $1.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $878 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $173 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.1 billion, compared to $340 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Retail loan originations were $9.1 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $8.2 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $8.7 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Retail loan originations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $17.4 billion, compared to $15.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $56.4 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $51.3 billion at December 31, 2020 and $46.5 billion at June 30, 2020.

Operating lease originations were $5.9 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $5.8 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and $3.2 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Operating lease originations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $11.6 billion, compared to $8.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Leased vehicles, net was $40.6 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $39.8 billion at December 31, 2020, and $39.6 billion at June 30, 2020.

The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $5.7 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2020 and $7.9 billion at June 30, 2020.

Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 1.5% of the portfolio at June 30, 2021 and 2.2% at June 30, 2020. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.5% of the portfolio at June 30, 2021 and 1.3% at June 30, 2020.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.4% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 1.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, annualized net charge-offs were 0.6%, compared to 1.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The Company had total available liquidity of $29.0 billion at June 30, 2021, consisting of $4.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $21.1 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.5 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.

Earnings resulting from the Company’s equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $50 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $54 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $42 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $104 million, compared to $67 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. In lieu of a conference call, management recorded remarks addressing the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This recording, along with the presentation slides and this release, will be posted to the Company’s website on August 4, 2021 by 11:00 a.m. central time. The recording and materials can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Finance charge income $ 1,036 $ 966 $ 2,052 $ 1,972 Leased vehicle income 2,304 2,386 4,625 4,849 Other income 86 71 156 163 Total revenue 3,426 3,423 6,833 6,984 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 378 345 789 703 Leased vehicle expenses 825 1,779 2,069 3,476 Provision for loan losses 59 327 33 793 Interest expense 633 788 1,283 1,623 Total costs and expenses 1,895 3,239 4,174 6,595 Equity income 50 42 104 67 Income before income taxes 1,581 226 2,763 456 Income tax provision 401 53 705 116 Net income 1,180 173 2,058 340 Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock 29 22 59 45 Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 1,151 $ 151 $ 1,999 $ 295

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,378 $ 5,063 Finance receivables, net 60,212 58,390 Leased vehicles, net 40,596 39,819 Goodwill 1,174 1,173 Equity in net assets of non-consolidated affiliates 1,704 1,581 Related party receivables 611 643 Other assets 7,247 7,156 Total assets $ 115,922 $ 113,825 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Secured debt $ 38,999 $ 39,982 Unsecured debt 54,571 52,443 Deferred income 2,933 3,048 Related party payables 358 269 Other liabilities 4,596 4,485 Total liabilities 101,457 100,227 Total shareholders’ equity 14,465 13,598 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 115,922 $ 113,825

Operational and Financial Data (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Originations 2021 2020 2021 2020 Retail finance receivables originations $ 9,131 $ 8,693 $ 17,363 $ 15,190 Lease originations $ 5,873 $ 3,165 $ 11,633 $ 8,205

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Average Earning Assets 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average retail finance receivables $ 55,108 $ 44,636 $ 53,838 $ 43,564 Average commercial finance receivables 6,166 10,061 7,156 10,668 Average finance receivables 61,274 54,697 60,994 54,232 Average leased vehicles, net 40,545 40,346 40,320 41,028 Average earning assets $ 101,819 $ 95,043 $ 101,314 $ 95,260

Ending Earning Assets June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 56,357 $ 51,288 Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 5,705 9,080 Leased vehicles, net 40,596 39,819 Ending earning assets $ 102,658 $ 100,187

Finance Receivables June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Retail Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 56,357 $ 51,288 Less: allowance for loan losses (1,805 ) (1,915 ) Total retail finance receivables, net 54,552 49,373 Commercial Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 5,705 9,080 Less: allowance for loan losses (45 ) (63 ) Total commercial finance receivables, net 5,660 9,017 Total finance receivables, net $ 60,212 $ 58,390

Allowance for Loan Losses June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees 3.2 % 3.7 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees 0.8 % 0.7 %

Delinquencies June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables: 31 – 60 days 1.5 % 2.2 % Greater than 60 days 0.5 1.3 Total 2.0 % 3.5 %

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Charge-offs and Recoveries 2021 2020 2021 2020 Charge-offs $ 204 $ 256 $ 457 $ 596 Less: recoveries (144 ) (89 ) (293 ) (245 ) Net charge-offs $ 60 $ 167 $ 164 $ 351 Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables 0.4 % 1.5 % 0.6 % 1.6 %