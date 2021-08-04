FORT WORTH, Texas (August 4, 2021) – Overture River District, a 55-plus active adult community, is now preleasing 198 apartment homes that open in Summer 2022. The community will have spectacular views of the Trinity River and access to a walking path along the river.

“Overture River District is perfect for active adults who want to downsize or relocate to an up and coming district,” Meghan Young, Regional Operations Manager, said. “The property overlooks the Trinity River and has a contemporary farmhouse aesthetic with upscale interiors that fit that design.”

The community features one- and two- bedroom apartment homes as well as two-bedroom townhomes ranging from 675 to 1,700 square feet and is tucked back in a single-family neighborhood overlooking the river. The property used to house a goat farm, and the farmhouse motif is a nod to the past.

Overture River District features resort-style amenities and designer finishes. Floor plans provide residents with the space they need. Amenity spaces provide an opportunity for residents to meet other active adults. Complimentary services include a full array of activities, classes and events based on the seven dimensions to wellness such as social hours, culinary experiences, yoga and fitness classes, cultural outings and more. Residents will also enjoy living a maintenance-free lifestyle due to an experienced onsite team dedicated to the community’s upkeep.

Meeks Partners planned the mid-rise building, and StudioSix5 focused on creating the interior design. Overture River District is Greystar’s latest entry in the 55+ active adult market, which has been successful in the Forth Worth market.

For more information, or to apply, come to a welcome center event on Thursday, August 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at 101 N. Nursery Ln, Suite 150 in Fort Worth, or visit OvertureRiverDistrict.com.