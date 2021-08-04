Medical care for transgender youth is again up for debate in Texas, though leading health care organizations say gender-affirming care is the best way to provide care to transgender children. Credit: Spencer Selvidge for The Texas Tribune

For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 from anywhere in the country to text with a trained crisis counselor. Read our mental health resource guide for more information.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier this summer that he’s planning to take action that would restrict transition-related medical care for transgender minors in Texas, a move that aligns with other conservative states that have recently targeted the medical practice that is widely accepted by leading health care groups.

Besides Abbott, many other Republican officials in Texas have called for bans on gender-affirming care, including state Sen. Charles Perry and Abbott primary challenger Don Huffines. Efforts to ban such medical care — or define it as child abuse — got through the Texas Senate this year, but ultimately failed to become law. Medical experts say Republican lawmakers’ justifications for the bills have falsely claimed doctors and parents are allowing children to go through irreversible medical treatments.

Leading health care organizations in Texas — including the Texas Medical Association, Texas Counseling Association and Texas Pediatric Society — say gender-affirming care is the best way to provide care to transgender children. They’re not alone: the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and others agree, and have for years.

LGBTQ advocates say the mere specter of banning transgender kids’ access to some medical care exacts a mental health toll on them. And now, medical providers are worried the upcoming executive order, as well as any future legislation, could impact their ability to provide treatment to Texas transgender kids.

“If you can’t even talk about it, and these kids can’ get the mental health services that they need and the counseling services that they need, then that has a huge detrimental impact on those kids,” said Seth Kaplan, president of the Texas Pediatric Society.

What is gender-affirming care? Areana Quiñones, executive director for the Texas nonprofit organization Doctors For Change, defined gender-affirming care as judgment-free, individualized care oriented toward understanding and appreciating a person’s gender. Providers often work with counselors and family members to ensure they have everything they need to navigate the health care system. Under the gender-affirming model of care, more time is spent allowing kids to socially transition instead of focusing on medical treatment. A social transition consists of the steps a child takes to affirm their identity. An example could include allowing a child assigned male at birth to wear clothing, grow their hair or use a different name that better fits their identity. This transition is done with their family and community’s support. “The most important message is that trans kids are kids,” Kaplan said. “And they deserve to have the same health care that all kids have, which is evidence-based health care that serves to promote their growth and development to help them become healthy, fully functioning adults.” Sometimes, more medical support is needed for the child. Puberty or hormone blockers are used to give a transgender kid time before deciding what permanent transition-related treatment they want.

What are puberty blockers? Puberty blockers are a type of medical treatment that delays puberty. They are completely reversible. It is not uncommon for puberty blockers to also be a treatment for children who aren’t transgender. Since early onset puberty can cause health issues into adulthood, they have been an approved medical treatment for children for decades. “Hormone blockers are used for a lot of different medical purposes, not just for transgender youth,” Quiñones said. “So I think that it’s a slippery slope, when you’re saying you’re going to prohibit physicians from using this as a potential treatment for something.”

Do transgender children have procedures more advanced than puberty blockers? Some transgender children have more advanced medical procedures, like starting testosterone therapy. Those instances are rare, especially if they are allowed to go on puberty blockers, which give them more time to decide what medical procedures they want in the future when they are an adult. Language in legislation targeting medical care for transgender children hasn’t reflected this reality, however. One bill filed during the special legislative session by state Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, would ban “gender reassignment” and lists procedures that do not fall under gender-affirming care. “The standards are to support pre-pubertal youth where they are,” said Celia Neavel, director of the Center for Adolescent Health at the People’s Community Clinic in Austin. “There’s nothing going on with hormones or surgery, there’s only living your life and being supportive of who you are.”

How do these legislative attempts affect transgender youth? LGBTQ advocates say the political rhetoric surrounding anti-transgender legislation — and the possiblity that the bills could become law — have dire consequences for trans kids’ mental health. The Trevor Project found 52% of transgender and nonbinary youth have seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. It also found that over 70% of transgender kids have experienced symptoms of generalized anxiety and major depressive disorder. Over the last year, the organization, which offers crisis counseling for LGBTQ youth, has received over 9,400 crisis contacts from Texas. “A majority of trans individuals have struggled with depression or anxiety, at a minimum, during their life and their process,” said Adrian Warren, president of the Texas Counseling Association. “And any time the government, or really any entity, has an anti-trans position, that does further harm. And so when it is something like the government, there’s a very large potential for harm.”

What do transgender Texans think? Abbott hasn’t yet announced what the executive action on gender-affirming care will look like. However, Texans are paying attention to what it could do, as well as what further moves he could make to stifle gender-affirming care in Texas. Many transgender kids and their families already have spent hours testifying at the capitol in support of gender-affirming care, along with doctor and counselors. Some are considering leaving the state if any further action is taken. Landon Richie and his family have considered such a move. Now 18, Richie began socially and medically transitioning as a teenager. He also got involved in transgender activism, and is now an intern with Transgender Education Network of Texas. A third-generation Texan, he has a younger nonbinary sibling, and his family has discussed moving if they have to. “Trans people absolutely do belong in the state of Texas,” Richie said. “We make up an integral part of the fabric of this state. But every other year that’s the message that is sent, that trans people don’t belong. They’re second-class citizens. Texas doesn’t want us to exist in public life.” Disclosure: Equality Texas and Texas Medical Association have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.