FORT WORTH, Texas – The Fort Worth Zoo is pleased to announce the addition of Alice Pritchett as the director of development to join the Zoo’s executive team. The Zoo looks forward to having Pritchett’s knowledge and experience guide the organization as it seeks to strengthen long-term development opportunities and bolster donor and community outreach.

“We are excited to have Alice on board, leading the Zoo’s development program,” says Fort Worth Zoo Executive Director Mike Fouraker. “Her institutional sales and market research experience adds value to our leadership team, and we look forward to continuing to build relationships among our community partners and stakeholders.”

Pritchett comes from Trinity Valley School where she served in the Admissions office for nine years, most recently as the Director of Admissions and Financial Aid. During her tenure, Pritchett was responsible for all aspects of the School’s enrollment process as well as management and disbursement of the financial aid budget. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the Plan II Honors Program and an MBA from the McCombs School of Business, both from the University of Texas at Austin. Pritchett has served on the boards of the Junior League of Fort Worth, The Kupferle Health Board of the Texas Health Resources Foundation, and the Young Men’s Service League.

Pritchett joins the Zoo in the middle of its $100 million capital campaign and building project, A Wilder Vision. The first phase, African Savanna, opened in April 2018. The second, Elephant Springs, opened this spring. The third phase, Hunters of Africa and Asian Predators, is scheduled to open in 2023. A Wilder Vision encompasses not only a mission for conserving the animal kingdom, but also for educating and motivating future leaders.

The nationally acclaimed Fort Worth Zoo has been voted the “No. 1 Zoo in North America” by USAToday, the Best Zoo in Texas by Yahoo Travel, a Top- 5 zoo in the nation by USA Travel Guide, the “No. 1 family attraction in the DFW Metroplex” by Zagat survey and a Top 10 Zoo or Aquarium by FamilyFun magazine. Home to more than 7,000 animals, the Zoo is in the third of a four-phase, $100 million master plan. The first phase, African Savanna, opened in 2018; the second phase, Elephant Springs, opened in April 2021. The third, Hunters of Africa and Asian Predators, is currently under construction and set to open in 2023. The institution’s focus on education and conservation is second to none, enhancing the lives of more than 1 million visitors a year and the animals that live here.