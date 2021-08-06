IDEA Public Schools opened their newest campus Thursday, IDEA Southeast, which will serve 468 new students for the 2021-22 school year.

Located at 2935 East Seminary Drive in Fort Worth, the IDEA Southeast campus will teach kindergarten through second grade as part of its academy curriculum, as well as sixth graders in its rigorous college prep curriculum. Each year, the campus will add a new grade level until it is a fully scaled kindergarten through 12th-grade campus.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Councilman Chris Nettles and Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce Chairman Sultan Cole all delivered remarks during the event, where Nettles cut the opening ribbon alongside campus principals Kesha Winn and Alethea Duncan and IDEA of Tarrant County Executive Director Ana Shropshire.

“As a parent of three children myself, I think there’s a beauty in being able to provide something different for families to choose from, especially when it’s a high-quality option like IDEA, that’s focused on getting our students to and through a college education,” Parker said during the event. “I love working with the IDEA partners. It really is a cutting-edge education, and this school opening reflects what we’re trying to do across the entire county and city of Fort Worth.”

“On Monday we will welcome more than 3,000 scholars to our classrooms. That’s 3,000 children who have access to a quality education that will set them up for success in college and beyond,” said Shropshire during her remarks. “I can tell you that I’ve never felt more excited or more optimistic about the school year. We are better positioned than we ever have been to achieve all our goals.”

IDEA Public Schools believes that in-person learning is the best option for students. Inside IDEA schools, there is more joy and rigor, the best academic and social-emotional experience and development for scholars, and a safe learning environment that continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

All safety protocols for IDEA Public Schools in Tarrant County can be found here.

The recent Fort Worth Education Partnership report found that 90% of students in District 8 are considered economically disadvantaged. Guided by the national IDEA model to build schools in underserved communities, the IDEA Southeast campus will offer students access to a quality, consistent education experience that sets them up for success in college and beyond.

In 2021, IDEA achieved its 15th consecutive year of 100% college acceptances for its graduating seniors in the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio and Austin, including $83 million received in grants and scholarships. In the U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools Rankings 2021, twelve IDEA College Preparatory high schools eligible for this year’s rankings were among the top 500 high schools nationwide and in the top 75 in Texas. IDEA Southeast is the 63rd campus in the state of Texas and the fourth in the Fort Worth area.

About IDEA Public Schools

IDEA Public Schools believes that each and every child can go to college. Since 2000, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150 students to the fastest-growing network of tuition-free, Pre-K-12 public charter schools in the United States. Currently, the network serves 77,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Louisiana and Florida. IDEA has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” and received national rankings on The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report’s Top High Schools lists. IDEA remains on-track to uphold its legacy of sending 100% of its graduates to college.