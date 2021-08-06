In a meeting held virtually Thursday afternoon, the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) voted unanimously to name the state’s newest Veterans Home, to be located in Fort Worth, for the Tuskegee Airmen. Fort Worth was home to at least five of the World War II heroes who were among the hundreds of Black airmen trained in Alabama to fly missions during the war.

Texas’ 10th State Veterans Home will have its official groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19th at 2200 Joe B. Rushing Road.

The Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, which played a key role in getting VLB Chairman and State Land Commissioner George P. Bush to consider Fort Worth for the newest site, led a campaign to have the State Home here named for the Tuskegee Airmen.

Several area local officials sent letters of support. Among those endorsing the naming were Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks and State Sen. Beverly Powell.

During Thursday’s meeting, the Black Chamber’s Director of Communications Bob Ray Sanders made a presentation as to why the naming was more than appropriate. He quoted from a letter to the Texas General Land Office from the late President and CEO of the Black Chamber, Devoyd Jennings. That was one of Jennings’ last wishes.

All of the Fort Worth Tuskegee Airmen are now dead, with the last two passing away in 2019, both at the age of 96.