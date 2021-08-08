By Diane Patrick

When my husband and I decided it was time to make our “right size” move from our Shady Valley house in southwest Arlington that we had called home for 43 years, we searched to find a smaller, more efficient home with amenities that we could enjoy without the hassles of maintenance and upkeep.

Several friends had already moved from other parts of Arlington to the new community of Viridian and recommended it highly. The Viridian master-planned community in North Arlington looked like the answer for us.

Viridian, meaning “a plush green pigment,” comprises 2,000 acres with five lakes and miles of wooded walking trails. Sailing boats and paddleboards dot the waters of Lake Viridian, where regattas are held regularly during the warmer months. Water aerobics, tennis, yoga, pilates, and special interest clubs are among other activity options for residents.

Numerous builders offer many home options across a wide range of house sizes and prices throughout Viridian, and the community contains “Elements,” a neighborhood option for residents 55 and older.

Viridian census breakdown Total population: 4,689

Female: 54%

Male: 46% Race

White: 42

Black: 33%

Hispanic: 12%

Asian: 11%

Two or more: 1% Age

0-9: 15%

10-19: 5%

20-29: 26%

30-39: 18%

40-49: 9%

50-59: 12%

60-69: 12%

70-79: 3%

80 and older: 1% Education

No degree: 2%

High school: 13%

Some college: 28%

Bachelor’s degree: 31%

Post-graduate: 26%

An Arlington Fire Station, a Hurst-Euless-Bedford Viridian elementary school, a private learning center for young children, and an event and conference center are within the development as well. During the summer months, we love going to the adult pool every evening, where we look forward to conversations and occasionally pizza with our pool friends.

Retail developments across North Collins Street have attracted a variety of businesses, including medical offices, nail services, and a couple of restaurants with more on the way. Additional properties in this area are currently under construction. As more homes have been completed over the course of this past decade, the developer of Viridian has the vision of a self-sufficient community of several thousand residents.

Over the course of about five months, we built our new home across from a small park with a panoramic view of acres of beautiful mature trees on the hill and creek behind it and made the big move in late March 2019.

When we’re sitting on our front porch, we frequently get a glimpse of native wildlife such as a bobcat, rabbit, or coyote on the edge of the woods across the street. Thousands of fossils from the dinosaur site on the northern edge of Viridian can be found in the Perot Museum of Science and History in Dallas.

Our favorite feature about our 2,200-square-foot home, with three bedrooms and three baths on one level, is our porches. In the evenings, we love to sit on our front porch swing and visit with neighbors strolling their babies or walking their dogs on the sidewalk. What a lifesaver the front porch has been to keep those human connections during the COVID-19 isolation!

Our covered back porch makes a great place to enjoy grilling an outdoor dinner and entertaining friends. Front or back yards, we’re definitely “porch people.” Yes, in the two-plus years we’ve lived in Viridian, we agree that it has turned out to be a perfect new place to call home!

Diane Patrick and her husband, Ned, have lived in Arlington for 48 years. She is a retired educator who has her master’s and Ph.D. degrees in education from the University of North Texas. Patrick has been elected to the Texas House, the State Board of Education, the Arlington ISD board of trustees and the Tarrant County College District board of trustees.

To tell the story of where you live, please send your essay to hello@fortworthreport.org and Managing Editor Thomas Martinez at thomas.martinez@fortwortheport.org.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.