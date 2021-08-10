Fort Worth, TX (August 10, 2021) — Dive into the exciting world of technology at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History’s Infinity Festival on Saturday, August 14.

The festival highlights emerging technologies and allows guests to explore the latest industry innovations with hands-activities and demonstrations. From 10 AM – 5 PM, guests can experience exciting new technologies. In the Museum’s Innovation Studios, visitors will be able to explore next-generation holograms, virtual reality, and immersive environments.


“Infinity Festival is a bit like peering into the future,” said Doug Roberts, Ph.D., the Museum’s Chief Public Engagement Officer. “These are the technologies that will become central to our lives in the next decade. Visitors to the festival will be among the first to see what that’s like.”


The Museum of Science and History is currently open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 AM – 5 PM and Sundays from 12 PM – 5 PM. To stay informed about the Museum’s upcoming exhibitions and events, visit the Museum’s website at fwmuseum.org
Brooke Colombo

I'm a general assignment reporter for the Fort Worth Report. I'm a recent graduate from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in digital and print journalism.

