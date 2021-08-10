House Speaker Dade Phelan, right, greeted Gov. Greg Abbott during opening ceremonies of the 2021 regular legislative session. Credit: Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by a Travis County state district judge that blocks them from ordering the arrest of Democratic lawmakers who are breaking quorum in the lower chamber.

The news, first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, comes one day after Travis County Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed a temporary restraining order barring state officials from arresting the quorum-busting Democrats, who left the House without enough members to conduct business. Urrutia’s order opened the door for the return of House Democrats, who have been in Washington, D.C., for a month, without the threat of arrest.

The Democrats had left the state to block the passage of a Republican elections bill they say would restrict voting rights in the state.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.