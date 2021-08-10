This year, IDEA Tarrant County opened one new campus – IDEA Southeast Academy and College Preparatory.

Tarrant County, TX (August 09, 2021) – Today, IDEA Public Schools in Tarrant County welcomed students in person for the 2021 – 22 school year.

IDEA Public Schools believes that in-person learning is the best option for students. Inside IDEA schools, there is more joy and rigor, the best academic and social-emotional experience and development for scholars, and a safe learning environment that continues to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“We are so excited to have all of our students back on campus,” says Ana Shropshire, Executive Director for IDEA Tarrant County. “Research shows that students learn more when they are in-person at school. We are committed to providing a safe, rigorous, and fun in-person learning environment where students thrive on the road to and through college.”

IDEA will continue to operate by core safety protocols, including:

Masks are highly encouraged and recommended while on campus.

Hand sanitation before entering buildings and throughout the school day

Sanitation of frequently touched surfaces

Social distancing to the extent possible

Requesting that families report COVID-19 symptoms and/or test results before coming to school and stay home if exposed, symptomatic or positive

Fostering two-way communication with families

Ventilation system enhancements to our buildings include installation of MERV 13 filters, air ionizers (purifiers) and increased outside air intake to circulate more fresh air inside buildings.

All safety protocols for IDEA Public Schools in Tarrant County can be found here.

This year, IDEA Tarrant County opened one new campus – IDEA Southeast Academy and College Preparatory. For the 2021 – 22 school year, IDEA Southeast will serve students in grades K through 2nd and 6th grade. The campus will grow to serve grades K-12 when fully scaled.

For more information on IDEA Public Schools please visit https://ideapublicschools.org/regions/tarrant-county/.