The Texas House voted Tuesday on a motion by state Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe, to instruct the Department of Public Safety to detain absent members and return them to the chamber floor until a quorum is present. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune

Setting up what could be a dramatic showdown between House Republicans and Democrats, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan signed 52 civil arrest warrants Tuesday for House Democrats who have persistently refused to show up to the Texas Capitol this summer, blocking the Legislature’s ability to move the GOP voting restrictions bill.

Democrats who may be arrested would not face criminal charges or fines and could be brought only to the House chamber. The 52 warrants represent all but 15 Democrats in the lower chamber. Dozens of minority party members fled to Washington, D.C., during the first special session to break quorum.

The civil arrest warrants were signed Tuesday after the House voted overwhelmingly to authorize law enforcement to track down lawmakers absent from the chamber.

Earlier this week, quorum-busting Democrats tried to protect themselves when they sought and were granted a ruling from a state district judge that blocked Gov. Greg Abbott and Phelan from ordering the arrests. But shortly thereafter, the Texas Supreme Court ordered that those missing Democrats could, in fact, be detained by state authorities, overturning the lower court ruling at the request of the governor and House speaker.

The regular legislative session ended in May, with Democrats breaking quorum for the first time this year when they dramatically walked out of the chamber in the final hours of the session, blocking the elections bill. Abbott called the first special session in July — to finish what Republicans started — which led to more than 50 Democrats fleeing to the nation’s capital for several weeks to wait out the 30-day session.

Following through on his commitment to call an endless number of special sessions until the elections bill is passed, Abbott called the second special session, which started Saturday. The House has yet to meet its 100-member threshold to start business but has gotten within a handful of members as some Democrats have returned.

