DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EIT—Mouser Electronics, Inc. today releases the fourth installment of the 2021 series of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together program. The new installment examines the wide range of sensor types and applications through a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast, as well as blog and infographic content.

In the latest podcast episode, Dr. Jay Esfandyari, Director of Global Marketing Strategy for STMicroelectronics, joins Mouser’s Raymond Yin for a lively discussion about the crucial role sensors play in the industrial and IoT sectors, and how they’ll shape the future of these markets.

“We are currently in an age of sensor technology that is creating new, more efficient experiences for everyone,” shares Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “This latest EIT installment offers a collection of intriguing thoughts on the state of sensor technology, which continues to play a bigger role in so many everyday applications.”

The 2021 EIT series includes blogs, infographics, videos and more, interspersed with discussions between Mouser thought leaders and industry experts. Future tech topics will explore automotive technologies and industrial automation and review the latest in RF and wireless products. The program showcases various new product developments and reveals the technical developments needed to stay up to date with emerging trends in the marketplace.

The fourth edition of the series is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturer partners STMicroelectronics, TDK and TE Connectivity.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

