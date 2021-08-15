Visitors were asked to leave the state Capitol after water from heavy storms poured into the underground annex on Sunday. Credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Videos posted to social media on Sunday showed water pouring into sections of the Texas Capitol as a major rainstorm descended on Austin. Visitors were told that the building was closed Sunday afternoon.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet that the State Preservation Board, which oversees the Capitol, is working with the his office and agencies “to address flooding at the Capitol stemming from the current storm in Austin.”

“It’s all hands on deck,” Abbott said.

Officials have not released information about the extent of the flood damage.

In videos posted online from Sloan Byerly, chief of staff for state Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, water is seen pouring from the large skylights in part of the Capitol extension and pooling in hallways.

A flash flood warning was in effect for parts of Travis County on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. By 4 p.m., about 2 to 5 inches of rain had fallen across parts of the county “with the highest amounts reported over downtown Austin,” the agency said in its flood advisory.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the State Preservation Board did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

