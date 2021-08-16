A resident of East Fort Worth for 15 years, Jorge Ruiz is excited about the opening of a youth library in his neighborhood.

Jorge Ruiz plays a game with his son. Ruiz has lived in the East Fort Worth area for 15 years. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“A library has everything a child needs to learn. Reading is one of the most important parts of learning,” Jorge Ruiz, a father of a 4-year-old pre-kindergarten boy, said in Spanish.

Ruiz thinks literacy is important for children because it sets them up to become successful. The father plans to use the space to teach, play and learn with his son, who is about to start school, he said.

“They have games and things here for kids to play and learn at the same time. It is all accessible,” Ruiz said. “We just checked out some games and books and didn’t have to make any sort of deposit.”

The Reby Cary Youth Library, 3851 E. Lancaster Ave., opened its doors Saturday to a crowd of children, supporters and neighborhood residents. The first children-only library in the city is named after Reby Cary, a civil rights activist, leader, historian and former state legislator, who died in late 2018.

Faith Cary-Ellis speaks at the Reby Cary Youth Library opening. The library is named after Cary-Ellis’ father, who was an activist, historian and former state legislator. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

“It is a tribute to my father’s legacy. We are extremely proud,” Faith Cary-Ellis, daughter of Reby Cary, said. “It being the first youth library here in Fort Worth goes along with my father’s so many firsts that he had. Children and youth were important to him. Their education was important to him, so this is just an amazing tribute to him.”

In addition to the emotions of the opening, Fort Worth Public Library Director Manya Shorr believes the library in the neighborhood will spark economic development.

“I really want this building to be a driver of economic development along East Lancaster because this is a streetscape that needs some help and some work,” Shorr said. “My goal was always to build the most beautiful building and hope that retail and businesses will come up behind us.”

District 8 Councilman Chris Nettles shared the same sentiment.

“Because it is the only youth library, it makes children feel safe. People from all over Fort Worth are going to travel here to bring their kids,” Nettles said. “That’s going to bring money, and so that’s going to allow us to do economic development and allow for revitalization.”

Families with children from across the city will be invested in the community through the library, Nettles said. This should help redevelop the neighborhood without hiking the cost of living for residents already living there, he said.

About 150 people from supporting organizations, surrounding neighborhoods and city officials showed up at the opening.

“This is a testament to the community’s love of learning,” Shorr said about the grand opening turnout.

