Fort Worth, TX (August 17, 2021) — The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is excited to announce its participation in New Stories: New Futures, a free outdoor art exhibition featuring audio and video works projected on Pioneer Tower. On Friday, August 20, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History will offer free admission to guests from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Several museums in the Cultural District will also be offering extended hours on Friday, August 20. Participating museums include the Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the Amon Carter Museum, the Kimbell Art Museum, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Community Arts Center’s nine galleries.

New Stories: New Futures begins at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20. Although the event is free, guests are encouraged to register in advance at www.newstoriesnewfutures.org. The Museum of Science and History will not be able to validate parking for its members on Friday evening, but free parking will be available at Dickies Arena and the Kimbell Art Museum parking lots, in addition to paid parking at Western Heritage Garage and the lots located on Gendy Street near the Will Rogers Memorial Center, which will be discounted to $5 per car for all event guests.

With the exception of Friday’s event, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is currently open Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. To stay informed about the Museum’s upcoming exhibitions and events, visit the Museum’s website at www.fwmuseum.org.

To learn more about New Stories: New Futures and Fort Worth Public Art, visit www.newstoriesnewfutures.org.

