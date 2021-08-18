FORT WORTH, TEXAS –Fort Worth Public Library will offer a new Educator Card to teachers and homeschool instructors starting Aug. 16, 2021.

This special card is offered to educators who teach for an independent school district, private or charter schools, or in homeschool settings.

This card empowers teachers to supplement their classrooms with an abundant, ever-changing supply of books and materials on a range of subjects and reading levels.

Registration requirements For school/ISD teachers: Valid photo ID

Proof of current educator status School ID School district pay stub Letter from school administrator

Card expires June 30 annually and can be renewed For homeschool educators: Valid photo ID

Verification of home school child: Homeschool association documents Birth certificate Texas ID card Medical insurance card

Card expires June 30 of the child’s high school graduation year

“We are eager to provide teachers with even more resources to help them provide the best experiences for their students,” said Manya Shorr, Fort Worth Public Library Director. “Many teachers personally invest in classroom libraries and we hope this new service helps alleviate financial burden and reduces barriers to accessing diverse materials.”

With this card, educators may check out up to 100 items at a time for up to 42 days. That includes books, DVDs, Blu-Rays, CDs and magazines.

They may reserve up to 25 items and there are no fines on overdue materials. Individual cardholders are responsible for paying to replace lost or damaged items.

To obtain an Educator Card, the Library is offering in-person and online registration options.

Educators may visit any of the Fort Worth Public Library locations across the City of Fort Worth or may email here for assistance.

Either option requires items for verification.

If an independent school district has a school inside the Fort Worth city border, the entire staff of that district is eligible for Educator Cards. Library staff will be able to assist in determining eligibility and explaining expiration dates.

