With an opening shot inspired by Clive Barker, the new film directed by the Adams family (Toby Poser, John Adams, Zelda Adams) begins with a flashback in the woods. A witch is executed as a group of women look on. This is not Salem, so there are no angry mobs, and we are about 6 hours south of the territory where an evil conjurer terrified a New England family in Robert Eggers 2015 film “The Witch.” Fast forward to the present where “Hellbender” takes root as a mother (Toby Poser) and teenage daughter (Zelda Adams) isolate in the Catskills to protect the outside world from them, not vice versa.

For all purposes, “Hellbender” is a coming-of-age horror story centered on 16-year-old Izzy (Zelda Adams) who suffers from a rare illness that keeps her isolated at home with her overprotective mom (Toby Poser). She may not be a religious fanatic like Piper Laurie’s Margaret White in “Carrie”, but mom insists that Izzy has no contact with people which means no school and no friends. Her reasoning, Izzy’s condition could be fatal to others. There is truth in that statement.

One day a lost stranger (John Adams) encounters Izzy drawing in the woods. He’s searching for a relative’s home nearby where his niece Ashley Hanson (Lulu Adams) lives. Izzy remarks she doesn’t know her (being homeschooled) and warns the stranger to keep his distance, because of her illness. He remarks “You don’t look sick.”

The film takes on a 90s feel – “The Crush” and “The Craft” come to mind — as Ashley befriends Izzy after catching her spying through the woods. They hang out, drink alcohol, listen to music, and soon Izzy is interacting socially with others as Ashley’s friends come over for a quick swim and a round of drinking games. Izzy is forced to swallow a live earthworm which is probably the first protein she’s ever eaten; her forged diet usually consists of berries and items found in the nearby woods or the potpourri section of Hobby Lobby.

An incident happens in the woods that causes Amber to exclaim “Don’t you ever f–king come near me again!” as Izzy stares ominously with no reaction. From here the storyline delves deeper into witchcraft as local folklore comes to light, doors are opened, and the naïve teen discovers family secrets.

“Hellbender” doesn’t stray far from the Adams family’s 2020 groundbreaking indie-horror “The Deeper You Dig” which features similar themes of isolation, striking cinematography, and hallucinatory visuals. I’m hoping for a third film to complete the Wooded-Trilogy — not counting the wonderful 2018 resurrection retribution thriller “The Hatred”.

The film also features a driving score by John Adams and catchy rock tunes written by the Adams family as Izzy and mom spending time bonding by playing in a two-piece band named H6LLB6ND6R while donning face paint influenced by Native American warriors, David Bowie, and KISS. Lindsay Trey handles the film’s special effects while Toby Poser put together the costumes.

“Hellbender” is a fun ride into the supernatural. This is the sixth feature by the Adams family under their Wonder Wheel Productions company. It’s been exciting to watch this talented family of filmmakers evolve from rich dramas to innovative horror. The film was quickly snapped up Shudder, the AMC Networks’ premium horror streaming service, ahead of its World Premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival. Look for a worldwide release in early 2022.

ABOUT: The Fantasia International Film Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The cultural and professional destination point that Quentin Tarantino called, “The Most important and prestigious genre film festival on this continent” is underway in Montreal with in-person screenings and virtually at www.fantasiafestival.com. Known to attract passionate attendees whose taste in cinema falls outside the mainstream, Fantasia features distinct programming from around the world across a growing list of genres that include crime, fantasy horror, science fiction, and western. From features to shorts film showcases, panel discussions, masterclasses, and special events, FIFF is recognized as the largest and most influential event of its kind in North America.

