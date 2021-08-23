Fort Worth based A Wish with Wings recently celebrated sponsors of their signature 2020-2021 Butterfly Wishes gala with an appreciation reception at the Reliant Club at Dickies Arena. Although both 2020 and 2021 galas were “paused” through the pandemic, AWWW wanted to acknowledge the generosity of the sponsors who have stuck with them through the tough times.

AWWW board member Don Marable, with wife Loretta, also announced that 2022 Butterfly Wishes will return April 22, 2022, at Simmons Bank Plaza/Dickies Arena. The Marables will chair the 2022 gala with the theme “Where the Wish Begins,” which will celebrate the 40th anniversary of AWWW, and 40 years of making magical wishes come true.

Greg Kalina, Board Chair, shared that the reception also provided an opportunity to acknowledge Fort Worth country music favorites Jolie & Sonny Burgess as recipients of the 2020 Rosie Moncrief Wings of Hope Award. The Wings of Hope Award originated in 2014 as a way of acknowledging exceptional and selfless individuals and organizations who have dedicated their time and hearts to a Wish with Wings and their noble mission, “Granting Magical Wishes for young Texans with life-threatening medical conditions since 1982”.

The award is presented each year in tribute to Rosie Moncrief, the first award recipient, and long-time supporter and advocate for AWWW. Past recipients include: Rosie Moncrief, Cook Children’s, The Morris Foundation, Fort Worth Fire Department, Dr. Paul Bowman and Diane Ayres.

“Honorees Jolie and Sonny Burgess have devoted their love for children and talents to the Cook Children’s Clinical Performing Arts program. Whether teaching a child to play a musical instrument, singing a lullaby to soothe an infant, or creating an end-of-life experience for a family with a recording of their child singing their favorite song, Jolie & Sonny fill the hearts and nourish the souls of all who pass through the doors of the Cook Children’s. They are a true blessing to these children and their families,” cited Rosie Moncrief when presenting the award.

Judy Youngs, AWWW President & CEO, also noted that the gifted and generous duo regularly support many community organizations by offering private performances for charity auctions. “I cannot think of a single time we have asked for their help when they did not enthusiastically agree,” said Youngs. “We are profoundly grateful for their support and absolutely thrilled to present them with the 2020 Rosie Moncrief Wings of Hope Award.”