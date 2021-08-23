FORT WORTH, TX – The Goddard School, the leading premium childcare provider in the U.S., officially opened a new location in Fort Worth on Aug. 9. As childcare and early childhood education continues to play a pivotal role in the lives of parents and their children, the school is now enrolling children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Located at 8600 Currency Drive, the 9,762 square foot Goddard School has 10 classrooms, providing care to and educating 156 children from infants to preschoolers. Jennifer Cauthern, owner of the school, understands the important role a high-quality early childhood education in a safe and nurturing setting plays in a child’s life at a young age.

“Social and emotional learning is a large part of what our teachers focus on daily. It’s especially important now as children are reengaging in normal routines. We’re helping children build strong relationships, teaching them how to control their emotions and how to be kind to themselves and to others,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer previously worked in health care for over 11 years. Her love for children along with her desire to provide a quality education and childcare services to area families lead her to opening a Goddard School.

“As a mother of two young children, my passion young minds engage in learning is what motivated me to open a Goddard School. The Goddard School is a quality alternative to standard daycare through the implementation of a quality preschool curriculum which emphasizes early learning and developmental skills,” Jennifer said.

Both Jennifer and her husband were born and raised in Fort Worth and are looking forward to making a difference in a community that holds such a special place in their hearts.

“I’m excited to be able to provide the families throughout this amazing community a place where children can receive a high-quality learning experience in a safe, supportive and nurturing environment,” Jennifer said, “While also bettering the lives of our teachers and staff by offering career development and advancement opportunities.”

Jennifer and her faculty remain committed to ensuring a safe, high quality learning experience and have implemented health and safety protocols such as health checks before entry, restricting outside visitors from entering the School and even investing in the latest sanitization technologies including the ZONO cabinet – a revolutionary disinfecting and sanitizing system for toys, stuffed animals, rest mats, electronics and more.

Now that The Goddard School is open in Fort Worth, it is joining more than 560 franchised locations open in 38 states and 19 Goddard Schools open and under construction in the DFW area. The state-of-the art facility is equipped with two outdoor play structures that give children the freedom to explore and discover the world outside, as well as versatile indoor spaces that support a wide range of interests so little learners can dive deeper into concepts they love.

For more information about The Goddard School, visit GoddardSchool.com or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GoddardSchoolFortWorthTX.