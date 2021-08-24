A state-funded Regional Infusion Center has been established at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for those individuals with COVID-19 who are 12 years of age or older.

To qualify for COVID-19 therapeutics, a patient must be referred by a health care provider.

The goal is to limit the number of COVID-19 patients that need to be hospitalized.

The Infusion Center uses the monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron.

Patients must be scheduled for an appointment. No walk-ins are available.

Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. There is no cost to the patient or the health care provider.

“The opening of the Infusion Center is a great tool to help reduce the load on the over-burdened hospitals across Tarrant County and DFW,” said Dr. Catherine Colquitt, Tarrant County Public Health Authority.

Dr. Colquitt added that the best option is to get vaccinated and encouraged everyone to wear a mask and using social distancing as important measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Patients must meet at least ONE of the following criteria:

• Older age (for example, age ≥ 65)

• Obesity or being overweight (for example, BMI > 25 kg/m2)

• Pregnancy

• Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or immunosuppressive disease

• Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

• Cardiovascular disease or hypertension

• Chronic lung diseases

• Sickle cell disease

• Neurodevelopmental disorders

• Having a medical related technological dependence

• High risk Ethnicity Groups (Latino or Black)

The Fort Worth Infusion Center can handle up to 90 patients a day.

Doctors must call the Infusion Hotline at 800-742-5990. The required forms for physicians are also available online.