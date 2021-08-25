FORT WORTH, Texas – Graham Hart Home Builder unveiled a benefit home supporting the  American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign in their Talon Hills community. With donated building  materials and labor costs, the profits from the home sale will be going directly to supporting the American  Heart Association’s mission of being a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. 

“Impact is brought forward through innovation,” said Chris LaTurno, senior vice president of development of  the American Heart Association’s Dallas Division. “We’re grateful for the commitment Graham Hart has taken  and we know that the donation from this home will make a huge impact on the American Heart Association’s  mission.” 

The benefit home, located in the North Fort Worth Talon Hills Community, overlooks Eagle Mountain Lake.  The spacious 3,521 square foot home has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, a flex office space, a game  room, adjoining mud and utility rooms, an open-concept gourmet kitchen and a three-car garage. The home  will be equipped with the latest in smart home technology. Perfect for a family, the home is located just moments away from the community clubhouse and pool.  

“We are incredibly honored to support the American Heart Association in this way,” said Brandon Tatta,  Division President at Graham Hart. “The construction of this home has not come without its challenges, but  every step has been worth it knowing we can make a significant impact for our community.” 

Graham Hart hopes to not only impact the American Heart Association but also a family looking to create  memories in one of their unique homes. The home will enter the market on August 18 and open for bids  through August 27. Interested parties can reach out to Peggy Childs, peggy.childs@grahamhart.com.

Press Release

A press release comes straight from a news source. It is not held to the same standards as a news story reported and written by a professional reporter, but it should be factual. The Fort Worth Report...

