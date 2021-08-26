Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas House lawmakers started Thursday debating a GOP-backed voting restrictions bill that would outlaw certain local efforts to make it easier to vote, ratchet up vote-by-mail rules and bolster protections for partisan poll watchers. Several dozen amendments have been filed on the bill, and lawmakers are expected to spend much of the afternoon discussing it.

The legislation is the same as the one that prompted House Democrats to leave the state earlier this summer to prevent it from advancing. If the House votes to advance the bill, the legislation would have to pass several additional steps before it becomes law. Watch the debate above and follow tweets from our reporters for the latest.

A Twitter List by TexasTribune

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.