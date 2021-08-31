LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO (Aug. 31, 2021) — Five Azle residents are $11,000 richer after a recent visit to Sin City. But their good fortune didn’t happen in the casino.



The team of “Double Nickels” won the 2020-2021 APA Team Captains Pool Championship earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Double Nickels were one of only 356 teams nationwide to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association’s (APA) Team Captains Championship held at the Westgate Las Vegas.

Double Nickels earned $11,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to their local poolroom. Team members include: Justin Tyree, John Lyon, Angela Carr, Christopher Barnes and Robert Ust.



The teammates are members of the local APA League in Azle where they play pool regularly and each captain their own individual teams.

The championship match was live-streamed and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/pEBAYgtXabw.

The Team Captains Championship, held Aug. 8 – 11, was part of the APA’s Poolplayer Championships which featured 16 divisions of competition, nearly 10,000 total players and more than $1.2 Million in prize money.

