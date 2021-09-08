FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADMQ #ADMQ–ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today that our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been awarded a new contract with KLEIN ISD for Awards, Trophies, Specialty Clothing and Items.

Klein ISD serves unincorporated portions of northern Harris County, Texas, and includes the communities and neighborhoods of Klein, Kohrville, Louetta, and parts of North Houston. KISD covers 87.5 square miles in Harris County and has 32 elementary schools, ten intermediate schools, and five high schools.

This week Bruce and his team will start the fitting process for the cities of Everman and Flower Mound for employees in specific departments. Once the fitting is complete the cities will issue new purchase orders.

We are also excited to be selected to make the T-Shirts for the Dallas Police Departments Dive team. The Dallas Underwater Recovery Team (DURT) is a specialized unit of the Dallas Police Department which handles year-round underwater search and recovery work.

Klein Independent School District – https://kleinisd.net/

Dallas Police Dive Team – https://dallaspolice.net/division/underwaterrecoveryteam/welcome

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, “Bruce Boyce continues to bring in new government contract because of his diligence and great customer service. We have added an additional support person to help him handle the increased work load directly related to all the new business Bruce has brought in. We will continue to support Bruce’s department to give him the time needed to add more contracts.”

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.